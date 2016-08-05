5 modern houses with their blueprints to inspire you

Hi there fellow homify readers! For today’s Ideabook we have gathered 5 fabulous homes and their corresponding plans to give you an idea of the final result, and to learn how to navigate the complexities of two-dimensional architectural plans.

Starting with the basics, a floor plan is a graphical representation of a space or building. The purpose of the floor plan is to assist in the building and planning stages, while representing the multi-dimensional dwelling on a flat two-dimensional surface

To fully understand the concept and idea of a floor plan, one must first learn the scale of the drawing. Here’s an example: If the scale is 1: 1,000, this means every 10 meters will be represented by one centimetre. Drawing to scale helps us to better understand the spatial aspects of the house or apartment’s design.

Of course an architect, engineer and/or designer will further help you to better understand the design process of your future home, but it is important to ask questions and investigate in order to ensure the process runs smoothly.

So, within today’s Ideabook, we’ve collated 5 examples to better understand the relationship between the floor plan of a dwelling, and the final result. In doing so, you can emulate ideas you see in drawings and photographs more easily!

Join us by reading on below, and check out these 5 modern properties and their corresponding drawings.