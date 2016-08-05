5 modern houses with their blueprints to inspire you

Hi there fellow homify readers! For today’s Ideabook we have gathered 5 fabulous homes and their corresponding plans to give you an idea of the final result, and to learn how to navigate the complexities of two-dimensional architectural plans.
Starting with the basics, a floor plan is a graphical representation of a space or building. The purpose of the floor plan is to assist in the building and planning stages, while representing the multi-dimensional dwelling on a flat two-dimensional surface
To fully understand the concept and idea of a floor plan, one must first learn the scale of the drawing. Here’s an example: If the scale is 1: 1,000, this means every 10 meters will be represented by one centimetre. Drawing to scale helps us to better understand the spatial aspects of the house or apartment’s design.
Of course an architect, engineer and/or designer will further help you to better understand the design process of your future home, but it is important to ask questions and investigate in order to ensure the process runs smoothly.
So, within today’s Ideabook, we’ve collated 5 examples to better understand the relationship between the floor plan of a dwelling, and the final result. In doing so, you can emulate ideas you see in drawings and photographs more easily!
Join us by reading on below, and check out these 5 modern properties and their corresponding drawings.
This wonderful house presents a lower ground floor that is open plan and designed for one to appreciate the living room, kitchen, toilet, and garage, while providing ease of access. The space is accessed through the living room, and the garden can be visited via the large sliding doors.
In this image you can see the living and dining room, kitchen, and, through the windows, the garden in the background. The concrete structure is complemented by a false ceiling in the kitchen that helps separate this living zone without the use of walls.
Next up we see a home with two levels: the first is the ground level part of the house and the second is the roof. The most interesting part of this building is the central courtyard that provides illumination and a scenic view to all the rooms of within the house.
As promised, this single-storey building is surrounded by the central deck, which makes space for the gorgeous pine trees. To the left side we see the living room overlooking another terrace.
In this floor plan, the designers have coloured certain elements to help with the analysis of the home. The exterior is presented in a light grey and inside the colour is white. The pool is represented with a blue hue. This plan is easier to understand due to the numbers that accompany it, which work as a legend for each space.
This next photo shows the final result with the beautiful swimming pool sparkling in the sunset. This is an absolutely stunning result, extremely consistent with every detail presented in the aforementioned floor plan.
This floor plan is a little more difficult to understand, given the unconventional shape and structure of the house. The plan displays only the bathrooms and room divisions, avoiding furniture representation in the individual spaces. However, this is explained using numbers that indicate what each room has been designated for.
Upon viewing the finished house, it is easy to compare the graphic representation with the final product. The only difficulty is the orientation that differs from the two-dimensional plan. The house is T-shaped and as we said earlier, boasts a very contemporary and unconventional structure of narrow interiors living zones.
For our final house, we chose this apartment as it has been designed using a friendlier visual representation, specifically for non-designers or architects. The use of different colours and a more elaborate depiction of furniture helps to more easily interpret this plan, compared to previous examples.
Taking a peek inside the home, we can see how the faithful reflection of the plan is definitely accurate in the living room and kitchen. To the right the hallway leads to two of the three bedrooms and one central bathroom.
