9 homes with pools you wish you had

homify Modern pool
Living in Singapore, one thing you learn to deal with is the heat. Oppressive, and sometimes completely overwhelming, life in an equatorial city can at times feel exhausting and totally crushing. However, one fabulous invention exists to quash any sense of heat-related stress: the swimming pool. Admired the world over, a swimming pool is a luxurious, desired and completely necessary accessory for any hot, humid or summery city. However, residing in an apartment often means compact spaces, and a certain reliance on air conditioners, rather than lavish pools.

So, today on homify we are looking outside the home, and taking a peek at 9 seriously stylish swimming pools, which you are going to have to see to believe!

1. Singaporean style and sophistication

homify Modern pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

For our first envy-inducing home, we head home to Singapore to take a peek at a large, luxurious villa. Encompassing a huge area for lap swimming, an additional spa and gorgeous surrounding timber decking, this is a beautiful and highly desirable swimming pool, for the ultimate in relaxation and enjoyment.

2. A rooftop terrace pool

APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Living in an apartment often means sacrificing a swimming pool. However, this home boasts a beautiful compact space to soak up some of the sun’s rays, while taking a dip in the gorgeous blue tiled pool.

3. Opulence and lavishness

VILAMOURA . INTERDESIGN, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Pool
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

It doesn’t get much more luxurious than this example! This gorgeous white heritage villa comes replete with a sparkling aqua blue tiled pool, and enough space to host a seriously trendy summertime party.

4. Nonchalant and easy going

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern pool
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

This pretty swimming pool is surrounded by soft timber decking, making it feel luxuriously sauna-esque. Ideal for wiling away hours with a good book, the pool is covered by a shade to keep away the damaging midday sun.

5. Pool with a view

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern pool
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Next up, we take a look at a private villa, with a swimming pool that is sure to stun! Perched above the city, this wonderfully dazzling body of water makes the most of its lovely views beyond.

6. Subtle and infinite

Spachtelböden im Außenbereich - Betonoptik, Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände Mediterranean style pool
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände
Fugenlose mineralische Böden und Wände

They don’t call them infinity pools for nothing—this brilliant swimming space floats off into the distance, blending with the horizon and looking as if it doesn’t end.

If you’re considering adding a pool to your home, chat to a designer and ensure you get the right expert advice!

7. Indoor plunge pool

homify Mediterranean style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes, especially if you live in an area of poor weather, an indoor pool is the best solution. This example takes us to a magnificent design that maximises its space, while keeping its occupants safe and happy.

8. Dive into a deck chair

homify Modern pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the larger pools we’ve looked at, this impressive design utilises in-built loungers that can be accessed via the pool. With additional side tables, this example is unquestionably a cut above most!

9. Phuket luxury

Villa Amanzi, Original Vision Original Vision Modern living room
Original Vision

Original Vision
Original Vision
Original Vision

Finally, we take a look at one of the most extravagant and luxurious homes we have seen. Located in Phuket, this swimming pool hovers over the rock cliff, dangling above turquoise sea, and boasting spectacular panoramic views over the Bay of Bengal.

What did you think of this collection of pools? If you want more, check out: Creative swimming pools

Which of these heavenly pools is your favourite?

