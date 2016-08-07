9 homes with pools you wish you had

Living in Singapore, one thing you learn to deal with is the heat. Oppressive, and sometimes completely overwhelming, life in an equatorial city can at times feel exhausting and totally crushing. However, one fabulous invention exists to quash any sense of heat-related stress: the swimming pool. Admired the world over, a swimming pool is a luxurious, desired and completely necessary accessory for any hot, humid or summery city. However, residing in an apartment often means compact spaces, and a certain reliance on air conditioners, rather than lavish pools.

So, today on homify we are looking outside the home, and taking a peek at 9 seriously stylish swimming pools, which you are going to have to see to believe!