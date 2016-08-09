Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 simple steps to an organised kitchen

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchens have to be one of the easiest areas to mess up, create chaos in and generally accumulate clutter. However, they can also be one of the most satisfying areas to reorganise and tidy! Cooking spaces of all shapes and sizes rely heavily on an orderly and well-spruced aesthetic. If your kitchen is somewhat lacking in the hygiene and cleanliness stakes, we are here to help!

Today we’ll be tackling disorganisation by taking a gander at 12 clever ideas, which you can implement into your kitchen to kick-start you on the path to purity and domestic sanitation. Read on below to learn more, and disinfect, revamp, rearrange and reshuffle your cooking area with confidence and motivation!

1. Ensure everything has its place

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

One of the key aspects to kitchen organisation is ensuring everything has its own space. Forget squishing items into drawers, only to forget where you put them, once everything has a place, you will find your room far cleaner and easier to navigate.

2. When you don’t have enough cupboard space

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
chris+ruby

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby

chris+ruby
chris+ruby
chris+ruby

When you are lacking space and storage for your kitchen accoutrements, you should look at open shelving, as well as hanging racks. These are perfectly charming, add character, and improve your kitchen’s capacity for accessories.

3. Hide those cables

Lowerable power outlet strip in the kitchen island homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Lowerable power outlet strip in the kitchen island

homify
homify
homify

Keep appliances off of the countertop, and install one of these handy cable accessories. This will keep your surfaces free from mess, while offering a sleek and chic aesthetic.

4. Don’t overcrowd drawers

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

Overcrowding drawers makes it impossible to find what you are looking for, and creates a messy ambience in your room. De-clutter, remove any inessentials, and donate anything you have two of!

5. Retrofit your cupboards

Happiest when the skies are blue, Alaris London Ltd Alaris London Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Alaris London Ltd

Happiest when the skies are blue

Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd
Alaris London Ltd

Sick of reaching into the back of a dark cupboard to grab a saucepan? These days you can retrofit awkward cupboards with handy pull out shelving, and other nifty accessories. This will undoubtedly improve functionality as well as increase practicality.

6. Add drawer tidies

DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo KitchenStorage
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

Drawer tidies are a wonderful invention that keeps piece of crockery, utensil and cooking appurtenance in its right place. Invest in these handy accessories, and your kitchen will improve tenfold.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Split your trash

Pull out waste bins Urban Myth KitchenStorage
Urban Myth

Pull out waste bins

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Not only does splitting your rubbish increase awareness of wastage and household consumption, it’s great for the environment, and helps keep you organised.

8. Go magnetic

Magic Wall, Magic Wall Magic Wall KitchenStorage
Magic Wall

Magic Wall
Magic Wall
Magic Wall

If you are lacking space to store items in cupboards, consider a magnet wall to stick your pots, pans, magnetic spice jars and other utensils.

9. Add lighting

MANGO, GUSTO E MODERNITA’, ARREX LE CUCINE ARREX LE CUCINE KitchenStorage
ARREX LE CUCINE

ARREX LE CUCINE
ARREX LE CUCINE
ARREX LE CUCINE

Dark drawers and cupboards are a recipe for mess and disaster. Add lighting to your joinery and watch the space improve in both its functionality and usability.

10. Remove unnecessary items

Coleccion Møller , Design Within Reach Mexico Design Within Reach Mexico Dining roomDressers & sideboards Wood Wood effect
Design Within Reach Mexico

Design Within Reach Mexico
Design Within Reach Mexico
Design Within Reach Mexico

Some things don’t actually need to be in the kitchen. If you have barware and other items for making drinks, consider freeing up some storage space and adding them to the living room where they can be stylishly displayed on a drinks wagon or trolley.

11. Containers, containers, containers…

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS KitchenCabinets & shelves
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Get rid of your old mismatched containers and invest in a good system of coordinating glassware. These resist pests, look fabulous, and ensure your kitchen is usable and accessible.

Need assistance with the overall plan and theme for your new kitchen? Chat to a professional via the homify website and get started straight away!

12. Employ a chalkboard wall

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

A chalkboard wall is a great way to keep everyone in your home organised, while removing the need for awkward bits and pieces of paper. Get creative, plan a DIY weekend, and start painting!

Do you think you’ll implement any of these ideas in your own kitchen? If you want to keep reading, check out: 9 creative design ideas for small kitchens

A private Japanese home to explore
Do you see any essential organisation tips missing from our list? Share them here!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks