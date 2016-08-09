Your browser is out-of-date.

4 spectacular small bathroom transformations

Justwords Justwords
Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
It's time for another stunning home makeover collection and, this time, we're focusing on the most private space of your home - the bathroom. This oft-overlooked room is where we spend a significant amount of time getting ready each day, but it's also where we relax or unwind with a long soak in the tub. Therefore it has to be a space in which we feel good, and it has to be a space we cannot ignore.   

Here we present four truly unloved bathroom spaces which undergo amazing transformations. We will see old grubby things disappear, bad designs radically change and aesthetics completely transform. Overall, you'll be left awestruck that such hopeless bathrooms can morph into such beautiful spaces! So if you're struggling for ideas on how to remodel your bathroom, here is an amazing start…

1. Before: unimaginative and outdated

Well, this is definitely not a bathroom you'd want to relax in. The dark and drab look comes from outdated tiles on the floor and walls and the unimaginative way everything has been put together. The tiles on the floor actually makes the bathroom look untidy.The faded fittings are another downer.

After: so fresh, so clean

Umbau & energetische Sanierung eines Bungalows von 1962, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur BathroomBathtubs & showers
The remodelled bathroom looks nothing like the old ones thanks to the designers at Puschmann Architektur. Hard to believe this was the same space, right? There is a fresh energy about this room and a vibrant aesthetic. The pebbled floor along with the white tiles on the wall uplifts the look of the space immediately. The large mirror makes the room look bigger and allows for better play of light. Overall, the remodelling has achieved what every bathroom should be – refreshing, bright and airy.

2. Before: neat but boring

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver
Ok, this is not too bad to start with, but there is so much more that this small bathroom could become! While the mosaic blue tiles look good, the space could be much better utilised. Overall this looks pretty boring.

After: a chic and open bathroom

Appartement industriel chic & moderne 55m2 75010 Paris, Espaces à Rêver Espaces à Rêver Industrial style bathroom
Boring to interesting – that is the change that's been achieved here! A brilliant utilisation of small space, the drab-looking bathroom has opened up to reveal a spacious shower area where the bathtub once stood. The tiles have been changed, a fresh coat of paint added and some colour infused to make the bathroom look much more alive.

3. Before: an outdated look

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
This bathroom is most certainly outdated and dowdy. The grey tiles remind us of a public toilet and make the room dark, while the scatted placement of things creates an untidy look.

After: a completely stylish makeover

Mieszkanie w centrum Gdyni, Od Nowa MEBLE Od Nowa MEBLE
Just look what some new wall tiles or a coat of paint can achieve! The change in this bathroom is simply unbelievable. The old space, which looked completely outdated, has become a place that is highly organised and chic.

4. Before: dingy and uninspiring

프렌치모던, 취향 저격의 40평 신혼집 인테리어, 로하디자인 로하디자인
It's true that the design scheme of this bathroom is clean and neat, but it looks old fashioned and uninteresting. The absence of a cabinet space under the basic leaves no room for toiletries and also exposes the pipe below. The mismatched floor and wall tiles does not make things better.

After: bold and monochrome

프렌치모던, 취향 저격의 40평 신혼집 인테리어, 로하디자인 로하디자인 Scandinavian style bathroom
The remodelled bathroom is strikingly lovely. The use of the black and white colour palette is refreshingly bold and creates a truly timeless feel. We love the pretty floor tiles and black stylish shower that hangs over the removable tub. Overall, the design team has managed to make this bathroom a perfect place in which to relax. 

Inspired by these bathroom miracles? For home creative home ideas, check out: A dilapidated home gets an incredible revamp.

5 small but perfect bathrooms
Which of these bathroom revamps is your favourite?

