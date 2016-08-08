The compact home of simple chic

Small spaces always seem like a challenge when what you have in mind is an elegant home that doesn’t look like you were struggling to make it look presentable. Minimalism seems like the easiest option, but it takes a lot of work to make a house look like not a lot of work has gone into it, while still exuding class.

If you're looking for ideas to spark your creativity for your own home, or if you are simply a fan of minimal elegance, the house in the spotlight today is the perfect starting point. It’s not much bigger than a city apartment, yet manages to pack in a lot more than you would imagine. Designed by Italian architecture firm Studio Proarch, it keeps things simple while making a statement with its few bold choices. By choosing cost-effective yet sustainable materials, the architects managed to create a high-end home without breaking the bank.