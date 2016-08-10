Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ways to keep your Singapore home fresh

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern bathroom
Living in Singapore, the mercury doesn’t just rise with the seasons. it is permanently hot, sweltering its citizens as well as scorching the city and its surrounds. Living in an equatorial locale means living with humidity, heat and hot weather. Therefore, it is essential you ensure your living quarters are in a suitably comfortable state. But how does one keep their apartment, house or villa fresh during these sizzling and often oppressive days? Sure, an air conditioner does a fabulous job of keeping your abode nice and cool, but what about some simple solutions to chill and refresh your dwelling naturally?

Today at homify we are going to take a look at 7 neat and nifty ways you can keep your abode nice and fresh during the muggy and moist Singapore days. So safeguard against your home feeling sticky or steamy, by checking out our handy hints below!

1. Close windows in the morning and open at night

AC's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room
To keep your dwelling cool, as well as lessen any heat build-up than might occur inside the home, close your windows early in the morning (often the coolest part of the day), then open them in the evening to cleanse your dwelling with fresh, cool air.

2. Turn off lights when not in use

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Lights, especially incandescents can give off a lot of heat, so it is a good idea to switch off any unnecessary illumination. If you can, switch your lights to energy efficient (and cooler) LEDs, which will still look great, but save you money, keep your house cool and promote eco-friendliness.

3. Turn off electronics when not in use

うなぎの寝床, 築紡｜根來宏典 築紡｜根來宏典 Modern study/office Wood White
Many appliances, such as laptops and computers, give off heat even when they are switched off. Ensure your technology is shut down and turned off to reduce any excess heat that may be generated in your abode.

4. Do your cooking during cooler parts of the day

homify Modern kitchen
Cooking is undeniably a hot pursuit, and preparing and cooking a meal in the kitchen can really heat up one’s home. Save your cooking for early in the morning or late in the evening, to avoid any unnecessary temperature rises.

5. Employ ceiling fans

Chattarpur Farmhouse New Delhi, monica khanna designs monica khanna designs Living roomSofas & armchairs
Ceiling fans are a great alternative to air conditioners as they cost less to run, and if used effectively, can really help the overall atmosphere and temperature in your home.

If you like the idea of installing ceiling fans in your abode, chat to a professional, get the facts, and start renovating your dwelling today!

6. Install a ventilation fan in humid areas of the home

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern bathroom
Humidity is ubiquitous with Singapore, and at times it can be an extremely difficult domestic challenge. Ensure you have the humidity in your home under control by installing ventilation fans in the bathroom, utility room and kitchen.

7. Add window coverings, and keep them closed

Stores vénitiens, Stores Cube Stores Cube Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Finally, if your windows aren’t properly dressed for the occasion, it will be difficult keeping your home cool and fresh in the face of extreme humidity and heat. Consider shutters, blinds, drapes and curtains to keep the raging sunlight outside during the day. This will ensure the air inside your home stays cool and fresh, with the added bonus of your windows looking perfectly adorned!

We hope this Ideabook provided a few ways for you to keep your dwelling fresh and cool in the searing and scorching Singapore heat. If you’d like some more domestic inspiration, check out: 10 ways to simplify your home’s style

Do you see any other essentials missing from our list? 

