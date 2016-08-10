7 ways to keep your Singapore home fresh

Living in Singapore, the mercury doesn’t just rise with the seasons. it is permanently hot, sweltering its citizens as well as scorching the city and its surrounds. Living in an equatorial locale means living with humidity, heat and hot weather. Therefore, it is essential you ensure your living quarters are in a suitably comfortable state. But how does one keep their apartment, house or villa fresh during these sizzling and often oppressive days? Sure, an air conditioner does a fabulous job of keeping your abode nice and cool, but what about some simple solutions to chill and refresh your dwelling naturally?

Today at homify we are going to take a look at 7 neat and nifty ways you can keep your abode nice and fresh during the muggy and moist Singapore days. So safeguard against your home feeling sticky or steamy, by checking out our handy hints below!