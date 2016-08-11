9 ways to make your tiny bathroom look bigger

Apartment living often means dealing with small and compact spaces. However, it’s not just apartments that contain cloistered or cramped areas; houses also boast their fair share of confined and crowded interior rooms. More often than not, bathrooms are the smallest areas of one’s dwelling, and therefore the most in need of smart and clever décor.

To help get your small and tiny bathroom in shape, we’ve gathered 9 efficient ways that you can easily implement into your own home. From changing the colour of your walls to augmenting your room’s lighting, there are plenty of simple solutions for you to get the most out of your minute and minuscule space. Read on below to learn more, and update your tiny bathroom today!