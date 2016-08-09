A private Japanese home to explore

The L-shaped layout has been certainly used to best effect throughout the home. In the bathroom, the bathtub has been set up with a view of the green courtyard. The natural essence of the decor is further reflected in the prevalent use of wooden materials. It is rare to see such a profusion of wood in a bathroom. But here, the wooden floorboards of the bathroom have been set slightly apart to provide adequate drainage. Finally, note how this area works as an open shower room as well!

