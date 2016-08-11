The total transformation of a shabby home

London doesn’t need an introduction. Its culture, history, sights and sounds have drawn tourists from all over the world for centuries. And today, we are here to witness the vibrant transformation of an old and neglected home in the Mews, Holland Park. The abode was previously short on space and suffered from a cramped living area. Its garage was lying unused too, and a more open and expansive layout was desired by the owners. Unfortunately, the past attempts at remodelling this home had not gone too well, and the owners had almost given up hope. But then, the creative and visionary architects from Reis London Ltd stepped up and ushered in some intelligent structural changes. Now the residence is a spacious, bright and charming urban sanctuary filled with vibrant and artistic touches. Read on to see more…