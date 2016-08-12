A narrow home with big ideas

When we hear the word 'minimalism', often we picture dwellings that boast sleek lines, pared-back décor, and a sense of austerity. Today’s abode takes minimalism to a new level with a chic yet comfortable home, boasting Scandinavian-esque simplicity, and passionate Spanish spirit. Situated in Terrasa, within the province of Barcelona, in the east central region of Catalonia, this house makes the most of its tiny and narrow plot.
Brought to life thanks to the astute team at Vallribera Arquitectes, this home shows that great things often come in less than ample packages. Minimal, aesthetically pleasing, and highly liveable, this house is definitely a cut above the rest. If you need a little inspiration for your own abode, or would simply like to take a peek inside one of Spain’s finest updated properties, then check out the images below!
The first thing we notice about this dwelling is its width. Unlike many abodes, this home features an extremely thin and narrow construction, essential to allow it to fit on its corresponding plot. Playing to the requirements of this linear block of land could not have been an easy task, but the main concerns we had been allayed and mitigated through an astute and considered design.
Spatially, this home feels rather cramped between the two, much larger neighbouring properties. However, as we will see when we take a peek inside, this residence is far from compact!
Moving inside the home, we certainly are surprised by the light filled and impressive interior. Boasting a stylish space that is sure to excite, the dwelling is replete with a strong sense of continuity and cohesion between the open plan zones.
An absence of walls brings a welcoming aura, with an aesthetically pleasing ambience and atmosphere. Minimal, with a strong personality and uniqueness, this home ticks all of the boxes.
One of the key aspects to this design is its sense of minimalism. However, the designers have incorporated this minimal aesthetic with plenty of textures and tones to further enhance the sense of warmth and hospitality within the dwelling.
In this image we see the fruits of the architects labours, with the statement central staircase, which acts as a narrow way to ascend between floors. Unifying the different levels of the home, timber-clad walls bring a sense of accord between the rooms, while the stylish is slender and sophisticated.
Back in the central living quarters we are able to see the gorgeous, and envy-worthy kitchen. Furthering the timber element, the worktop is a thick piece of wood that works brilliantly against the characterful tiles, and eye-catching stainless steel appliances.
Additionally, the under stair space has been wonderfully employed as an additional kitchen storage space, making the most of what is usually a neglected or overlooked area.
Chat to a kitchen planner if you need assistance in designing and undertaking your new cooking space. We have plenty of professionals on our website that you can enlist, and begin your domestic renovation today!
Harmony, with a touch of retro timelessness is how we would describe this fabulous bathroom space. Normally an area as narrow as this would feel unbearably cloistered, however extensive use or mirror brings openness that is indulgent and alluring. Geometric tiles complete the look, as does the extensive storage on the opposite wall.
For one final peek before we end our tour, we head inside a child's room. This space follows a similar style to the other areas of the home, with timber-clad walls offering warmth and comfort. This large panels of wood are chalet-esque in their appearance, but work surprisingly well for this warm climate as they do for an alpine one. Eco-friendly and highly sustainable, this adds a certain degree of greenness to the structure.
Did you enjoy touring this interesting dwelling? If you would like to see four others, check out: 4 amazing Japanese homes built for under S$300,000!