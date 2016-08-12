A narrow home with big ideas

When we hear the word 'minimalism', often we picture dwellings that boast sleek lines, pared-back décor, and a sense of austerity. Today’s abode takes minimalism to a new level with a chic yet comfortable home, boasting Scandinavian-esque simplicity, and passionate Spanish spirit. Situated in Terrasa, within the province of Barcelona, in the east central region of Catalonia, this house makes the most of its tiny and narrow plot.

Brought to life thanks to the astute team at Vallribera Arquitectes, this home shows that great things often come in less than ample packages. Minimal, aesthetically pleasing, and highly liveable, this house is definitely a cut above the rest. If you need a little inspiration for your own abode, or would simply like to take a peek inside one of Spain’s finest updated properties, then check out the images below!