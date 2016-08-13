Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ways to make your small apartment welcoming

대전 죽동주택 - 도로를 등지고 집을 앉히다, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern kitchen
How many times have you dined at a restaurant or a friend’s house, where the atmosphere and ambience has simply missed the mark? Perhaps the lighting was a little bright, or the seats were regrettably uncomfortable, either way the aura misfired and fizzled. When you move into a new residence, you are going to want to transform the space from a generic, run-of-the-mill dwelling, into a comfortable, relaxing and essentially welcoming abode. But how does one do such a thing—how can you implement certain stylistic details to achieve your desired aesthetic?

Unfortunately, achieving a welcoming ambience can be more perplexing than you might think, and to make matters worse, if your home is compact, you are in for even more tricky challenges. Luckily, we’re here to help, with 7 simple ways you can transform your small apartment to ensure it is warm and welcoming. So, read on below and make sure you abode is cosy and chic!

1. Create a light and orderly entrance hall

Neubau Einfamilienhaus B, ARCHITEKTEN BRÜNING REIN ARCHITEKTEN BRÜNING REIN Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARCHITEKTEN BRÜNING REIN

ARCHITEKTEN BRÜNING REIN
ARCHITEKTEN BRÜNING REIN
ARCHITEKTEN BRÜNING REIN

Nothing says 'go away and leave' like a messy, unkempt or disordered entrance hallway. If you want your home to feel welcoming, then you need to clean up the chaos and the clutter. 

Focus on employing good storage techniques, as well as eliminating any inessentials from the entry area of your abode. This will create a stylishly simple and effective way to greet guests when they arrive. 

2. Ensure your seating fits the room and is comfortable

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A welcoming home is a comfortable home, literally. Ensure your seating is comfy, stylish and pleasant to sit on, and you will have conquered one of the main issues with many dwellings, uncomfortable surfaces.  

3. Mood lighting is essential

本に囲まれて暮らす家, SWITCH&Co. SWITCH&Co. Eclectic style living room
SWITCH&amp;Co.

SWITCH&Co.
SWITCH&amp;Co.
SWITCH&Co.

Lighting can really make or break an interior space, and for this reason it is essential you pay particular attention to the way you illuminate your residence. 

Choose subtle lights with a warm glow, such as the gorgeous example above. Additionally, remember you can always chat to a lighting professional if you are considering altering the main lights in your abode. Don't know where to find a lighting specialist? The homify website has a range of experts, meaning you can get started today!

4. Go for an open plan and conversational space

대전 죽동주택 - 도로를 등지고 집을 앉히다, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern kitchen
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Part of having a welcoming home means having a space where conversation can flow easily and efficiently. This is most easily achieved using an open plan layout such as the brilliant demonstration above. 

Here the kitchen is open to the room, along with the dining table, which boasts plenty of space for individuals to stop, chat and socialise. 

5. Ensure the temperature is correct

세아이의 보물섬 - 이천 지석리주택, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern kitchen
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

It is almost impossible to feel welcomed, or welcome others into a dwelling that is either too hot or too cold. Set your thermostat at the correct temperature (usually 23°C is sufficient). 

Additionally, make the process easier by setting timers. If you are working during the day, you will no doubt leave your air conditioner off, however you can set it to turn on half an hour before you return home, to create the perfect ambience when you walk through that door. 

6. Keep your bathroom spotless

shower room arctitudesign Minimalist style bathroom
arctitudesign

shower room

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Along with the entrance to your home, it is important to keep your bathroom clean to ensure it is welcoming. Throw away any clutter items such as expired lotions, medicines and other miscellany, while employ a regular cleaning routine to keep it spotless and hygienic. 

7. Partition rooms efficiently

Apartamento Estúdio, Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Industrial style living room Wood Blue
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

If you reside in a tiny apartment (like so many in Singapore do), it is crucial you segment each living zone to achieve a welcoming and hospitable environment. This studio space shows us how to perfectly implement a wall divider that keeps the bedroom area separate from the living quarters, which is ideal when you host friends or family. 

How do you create a welcoming vibe in your abode? Let us know below!

