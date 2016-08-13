7 ways to make your small apartment welcoming

How many times have you dined at a restaurant or a friend’s house, where the atmosphere and ambience has simply missed the mark? Perhaps the lighting was a little bright, or the seats were regrettably uncomfortable, either way the aura misfired and fizzled. When you move into a new residence, you are going to want to transform the space from a generic, run-of-the-mill dwelling, into a comfortable, relaxing and essentially welcoming abode. But how does one do such a thing—how can you implement certain stylistic details to achieve your desired aesthetic?

Unfortunately, achieving a welcoming ambience can be more perplexing than you might think, and to make matters worse, if your home is compact, you are in for even more tricky challenges. Luckily, we’re here to help, with 7 simple ways you can transform your small apartment to ensure it is warm and welcoming. So, read on below and make sure you abode is cosy and chic!