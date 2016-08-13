7 ways to make your small apartment welcoming

How many times have you dined at a restaurant or a friend’s house, where the atmosphere and ambience has simply missed the mark? Perhaps the lighting was a little bright, or the seats were regrettably uncomfortable, either way the aura misfired and fizzled. When you move into a new residence, you are going to want to transform the space from a generic, run-of-the-mill dwelling, into a comfortable, relaxing and essentially welcoming abode. But how does one do such a thing—how can you implement certain stylistic details to achieve your desired aesthetic?
Unfortunately, achieving a welcoming ambience can be more perplexing than you might think, and to make matters worse, if your home is compact, you are in for even more tricky challenges. Luckily, we’re here to help, with 7 simple ways you can transform your small apartment to ensure it is warm and welcoming. So, read on below and make sure you abode is cosy and chic!
Nothing says 'go away and leave' like a messy, unkempt or disordered entrance hallway. If you want your home to feel welcoming, then you need to clean up the chaos and the clutter.
Focus on employing good storage techniques, as well as eliminating any inessentials from the entry area of your abode. This will create a stylishly simple and effective way to greet guests when they arrive.
A welcoming home is a comfortable home, literally. Ensure your seating is comfy, stylish and pleasant to sit on, and you will have conquered one of the main issues with many dwellings, uncomfortable surfaces.
Lighting can really make or break an interior space, and for this reason it is essential you pay particular attention to the way you illuminate your residence.
Choose subtle lights with a warm glow, such as the gorgeous example above. Additionally, remember you can always chat to a lighting professional if you are considering altering the main lights in your abode. Don't know where to find a lighting specialist? The homify website has a range of experts, meaning you can get started today!
Part of having a welcoming home means having a space where conversation can flow easily and efficiently. This is most easily achieved using an open plan layout such as the brilliant demonstration above.
Here the kitchen is open to the room, along with the dining table, which boasts plenty of space for individuals to stop, chat and socialise.
It is almost impossible to feel welcomed, or welcome others into a dwelling that is either too hot or too cold. Set your thermostat at the correct temperature (usually 23°C is sufficient).
Additionally, make the process easier by setting timers. If you are working during the day, you will no doubt leave your air conditioner off, however you can set it to turn on half an hour before you return home, to create the perfect ambience when you walk through that door.
Along with the entrance to your home, it is important to keep your bathroom clean to ensure it is welcoming. Throw away any clutter items such as expired lotions, medicines and other miscellany, while employ a regular cleaning routine to keep it spotless and hygienic.
If you reside in a tiny apartment (like so many in Singapore do), it is crucial you segment each living zone to achieve a welcoming and hospitable environment. This studio space shows us how to perfectly implement a wall divider that keeps the bedroom area separate from the living quarters, which is ideal when you host friends or family.
