Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 easy DIY apartment improvements

press profile homify press profile homify
Die Chefpartie, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Loading admin actions …

In this day and age of rampant consumerism, a homemade, handcrafted or original item is a highly cherished possession. For this reason, DIY or do-it-yourself projects are becoming more and more the norm, with a seemingly endless array of domestic possibilities. 

If you are looking to update your dwelling, while implementing a personal touch, we’ve gathered 8 neat DIY projects that are sure to keep you busy, while improving your home. DIY projects are an outstanding way to spend time with family and friends, keeping you active and improving your handiness.

Whether you are an experienced DIYer, or are new to the world of home crafting, we’ve got something to suit your abode. Read on below to check out our fabulous 9 easy DIY apartment improvements!

1. Re-think your home office

Scandinavian Workingplace 99chairs Office spaces & stores
99chairs

Scandinavian Workingplace

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

Improve your home with an updated home office. DIY a stylishly simple space by hanging a wall of inspiring images, along with elegant and refined furniture. 

2. Add some artwork

Wall Art, Ria Rich Creative Ria Rich Creative ArtworkPictures & paintings
Ria Rich Creative

Wall Art

Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative
Ria Rich Creative

Get busy with an easy DIY by creating (or purchasing—if you don't fancy a DIY) some fabulous art for your walls. 

This living room looks wonderfully welcoming, and brightens the space with character, charm and charisma. 

3. Incorporate stylish and chic chalkboard paint

FARBY TABLICOWE, ITA Poland s.c. ITA Poland s.c. KitchenAccessories & textiles Black
ITA Poland s.c.

ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.

The acclaim of chalkboard paint popped into the design sphere about a decade and has a increased in popularity every since. 

This kitchen shows how you can easily DIY your cooking space with a simple lick of chalk paint. 

4. Paint a feature wall

homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing updates your home like a lick of paint. Head to the hardware store, grab yourself a fresh hue and get to work coating your walls with a new and updated shade. 

If you need assistance in choosing a tone or design, contact a interior designer and ensure you get some expert advice. 

5. Get handy with some origami

Studio Snowpuppe origami handgevouwen lampen en de nieuwe houten lampen collectie, Snowpuppe Snowpuppe BedroomLighting
Snowpuppe

Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe
Snowpuppe

Time to bust out some handy DIY paper skills and create a gorgeous lampshade or hanging light fitting. You can find plenty of great plans and ideas online, simply print, fold and hang. 

6. Print some new domestic textiles

Canastras - Home Staging, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomTextiles
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Textiles are one of the most important and interesting accessories for the home. If your dwelling is lacking a little pizzazz and style, it might be time to invest some time in creating some new designs. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Build a wall-mounted plant holder

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

Get creative this weekend by creating a green wall. Probably a task for a more intermediate DIYer, this handy holder leaves a space for plenty of plants, herbs and spices. 

8. Build a new bedhead

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia BedroomBeds & headboards
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

If you are feeling handy, consider building a new bedhead for your sleeping quarters. Your local hardware store should have everything you need to construct a brilliant new bedroom addition. Alternatively rummage and repurpose for some recycled timber and upcycle something that would normally be thrown away. 

9. How about some DIY pallet furniture

Die Chefpartie, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
palettenmoebel.at

palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at
palettenmoebel.at

For the more advanced DIY aficionado, pallet furniture is a great way to repurpose something that would normally be thrown away, while also undertaking a great and satisfying project. 

Did any of these projects tickle your fancy? If you would like to continue reading, check out: 10 ways to simplify your home’s style

A drab home gets a dramatic revamp
Do you have any fabulous DIY ideas for our readers? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks