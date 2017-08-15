7 amazing tiny bedrooms to copy

If you possess a minuscule bedroom, it's easy to become disheartened at the supposed lack of design and stylistic options for your space. Let’s face it, we all dream of a lavish, luxurious and large sleeping space, but the reality (in Singapore especially) is that our bedrooms are compact, cluttered and often fairly cloistered.

To provide a little inspiration and few handy ideas, we’ve collected 7 of our favourite tiny bedrooms. These less than commodious spaces have wonderfully utilised their teeny floor plan effectively to create a delightfully cosy, comfortable and elegant room. To learn more, and perhaps glean a few ideas for your own home, read on below and get started today!