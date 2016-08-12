The miraculous makeover of a shabby home

As you can clearly make out from the three-dimensional plan shown here, the cottage is essentially a single-storey affair with a crafty ceiling, which has facilitated the inclusion of two wonderful mezzanine floor lofts. A simple ladder makes the ascent and descent between levels convenient, and negates the need for a traditional staircase. The otherwise open-plan layout is very much in line with contemporary interior design schemes, and lends the residence the illusion of extra space.

The thoughtful and creative renovation of this London residence is not only inspiring, but brimming with clever ideas too. It shows how simple design tweaks, innovative accents and stylish minimalism can take a home from drab to fab! Check out another makeover story if you want more ideas: 4 spectacular small bathroom transformations.