Lighting your kitchen

Pendant lights are an opportunity to go a little bold, stylistically, in the kitchen. General and task lighting should be oriented toward getting the job done, but a pendant can be more playful. The baroque filigree of this pendant is in fun contrast to the practical task and ceiling lights. Using a number of different light sources in a kitchen will create a three dimensional feel, and give you control over the mood in the room. Each light should have its own switch or dimmer, allowing you to transition the space from day to night, or work to play.

For more ideas on lighting your home, take a peek at this ideabook.