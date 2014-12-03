Striking pendant lights

Pendant lights are probably the most popular choice out there for illuminating kitchen islands and dining tables. Pendant lights over a kitchen island are both task lights and accent lights, all in one. They're also a major feature in a kitchen—sitting as they usually do at around eye height. How many? How big? And how high? These are the three questions that will guide the choice of pendant lights for a kitchen. The bigger or more striking the light the more of a feature it will be in the room, but even simple and small pendant lights will draw the eye, so they should be chosen carefully.