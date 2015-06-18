Upcycling: Everything old is new again!

The upcycling trend shows no signs of running out of steam, and designers are only getting more and more inventive in their bids to re-imagine uses for vintage products. Upcycling can mean two things—one, taking an old and shabby piece of furniture and giving it a new lease of life with a lick of paint or reupholstery; two, taking a vintage item and reinventing it, whether to make something past its sell-by date useful again or just for the sheer fun of it. Below, we focus on the latter category, showcasing some of the brilliantly inventive designs here at homify.