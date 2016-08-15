Your browser is out-of-date.

7 flexible living room solutions for the small home

April Kennedy
dom pasywny w Nałęczowie, INSIDEarch
In small homes, living rooms often do double or even triple duty. They are used as dining rooms, study areas, guest bedrooms and of course—living rooms as well! This means, of course, that a small living room can easily feel cluttered and messy. To combat the issue, it really helps to use portable elements and flexible furniture. These will help transform your living room according to your daily needs. So today, we present 7 flexible living room solutions that will help you get smarter about your living room design. Let's go!

1. A raised floor and seat in one

홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA
OBBA

OBBA
OBBA
OBBA

The small living room here has been raised to create a huge amount of under flooring storage. It also doubles as seating for the breakfast bench!

2. Furniture on wheels

Industrial style reading nook Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Industrial style reading nook

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

Some of the simplest solutions are often the best. This extremely simple palette sofa is mounted on wheels. None of the sofa furnishings are fixed so they can be used or tucked away when not in use.

3. Flexible sofa in three parts

mieszkanie w Powsinie 140mkw, INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

This small modular sofa unit comes in three parts. It can be rotated and arranged in a multitude of fashions. This means that it can be modified to suit a whole range of spaces.

4. The wooden seat and table in one

mieszkanie w Powsinie 140mkw, INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

We love the simple wooden seat by the fireplace here. It can be moved along the bench as needed and could even be inverted to create a little side table if needed.

5. A pop-out home theatre

Casa2020, MapOut
MapOut

MapOut
MapOut
MapOut

This small living room/kitchen morphs into a fabulous home cinema at night. During the daytime the screen rolls up into the ceiling, the armchairs are shifted to the left and the block-out shades are drawn.

6. Hanging seats

dom jednorodzinny w Legionowie 167mkw, INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

Interior architects Insidearch have designed this living room with hanging seats that can easily be drawn up when not in use. This means they can easily be tucked away to free up floor space when needed. They also add a definite element of fun to the home!

7. A sofa and daybed in one

dom pasywny w Nałęczowie, INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch
INSIDEarch

Fold out sofas can be a bit cumbersome and overly complicated. If you don't mind a single bed set-up, consider a simple platform sofa like this. It can easily be converted into a simple little guest bed. There aren't any arm-rests so it should suit short and tall guests alike.

Let's check out some more small home decoration ideas with 8 smart ways to utilise narrow spaces in your home.

If you have any more favourite flexible furniture solutions, let us know!

