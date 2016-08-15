7 flexible living room solutions for the small home

In small homes, living rooms often do double or even triple duty. They are used as dining rooms, study areas, guest bedrooms and of course—living rooms as well! This means, of course, that a small living room can easily feel cluttered and messy. To combat the issue, it really helps to use portable elements and flexible furniture. These will help transform your living room according to your daily needs. So today, we present 7 flexible living room solutions that will help you get smarter about your living room design. Let's go!
The small living room here has been raised to create a huge amount of under flooring storage. It also doubles as seating for the breakfast bench!
Some of the simplest solutions are often the best. This extremely simple palette sofa is mounted on wheels. None of the sofa furnishings are fixed so they can be used or tucked away when not in use.
This small modular sofa unit comes in three parts. It can be rotated and arranged in a multitude of fashions. This means that it can be modified to suit a whole range of spaces.
We love the simple wooden seat by the fireplace here. It can be moved along the bench as needed and could even be inverted to create a little side table if needed.
This small living room/kitchen morphs into a fabulous home cinema at night. During the daytime the screen rolls up into the ceiling, the armchairs are shifted to the left and the block-out shades are drawn.
Interior architects Insidearch have designed this living room with hanging seats that can easily be drawn up when not in use. This means they can easily be tucked away to free up floor space when needed. They also add a definite element of fun to the home!
Fold out sofas can be a bit cumbersome and overly complicated. If you don't mind a single bed set-up, consider a simple platform sofa like this. It can easily be converted into a simple little guest bed. There aren't any arm-rests so it should suit short and tall guests alike.
