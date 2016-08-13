7 ways to make your small patio look bigger

There are so many options for decorating a small patio that it's easy to over furnish such a small space. If you're dealing with a very narrow patio like this, it's best to keep things really simple. Avoid a clutter of small houseplants and choose just a few striking elements. Tall bamboo plants are a very good choice of plant for a small patio. They are also the quintessential choice for Asian-style homes!

