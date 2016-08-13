A 39sqm loft turned into a dream home

Full disclosure: we love loft apartments. It's a space that has great potential when creative design solutions are put into place. Because it's usually housed in a former industrial or commercial building, the space is often characterised by unique architectural elements. Plus, it's infinitely cooler to say that your home base is an actual loft!

The apartment in focus today is a refurbished, revamped loft, that went from a nondescript space to a truly stylish abode. Austin-based Specht Architects, who redesigned the 39sqm space, has ensured that it has enough private spaces (a huge challenge when it comes to open spaces such as lofts) that have been divided according to different uses. And there are some really smart storage ideas you can steal from here!

Located at the top of a six-storey brownstone, the apartment has 25 feet of vertical space, which means that the architects could play around with volumes and levels. Let's take a closer look at this micro loft.