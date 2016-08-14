The compact apartment bursting with life

Sometimes, when living in a small or compact apartment, it can feel as though decorating in a stylish and fashionable way is simply impossible. Uncooperative angles, gloomy galleys, and problematic bathrooms can really make things tricky.
So how does one design and decorate a small residence, in order for a simple property to feel like home?
Firstly, you can take some cues from today’s gorgeously designed project. Conceptualised by Brazil-based ArchDesign Studios this compact dwelling is a feast for the eyes with its wonderful use of space and colour. Thanks to their astute team, they have transformed a minute, shadowy family domicile into a bustling city dream home. Check it out below!
As we first enter the home it is clear this is a space that is bursting with colour and life. To maximise light and improve the previously dark interior, sheer white curtains were employed. Additionally, plenty of illuminating downlights were installed to add luminosity to the areas of the home, which were formally shady and dark.
A range of greenery and indoor places complete the overall tropical aesthetic, working brilliantly with the white colour scheme and the textured timber tones.
Turning around to switch our perspective and take a peek from another angle, we focus on the bright blue sofa, and stylish dining space.
The blue sofa works wonderfully for the living room, injecting pizzazz with its bright hue, and adding to the tropical vibes. The dining area is designed in a conversational manner, allowing individuals within the dwelling to interact with each other, as well as the living room occupants. This is extremely important for a family dwelling, as it ensure inclusivity, and a sense of cohesion between the domestic zones.
Within the kitchen the designers opted for a darker joinery hue. The black/charcoal tone contrasts the predominantly white colour palette, imparting character and interest to the space. A mirrored splashback furthers the sense of space within the home, and is a popular solution to a cramped or compact cooking area.
To the end of the galley kitchen we see the entrance to the utility room. This room has been decked out in practical joinery solutions and cabinets to store all necessary amenities. Usable and surprisingly stylish, this space is essential to the efficient functioning
Within the first bedroom, we are immediately lured in by the cosy and comfy aesthetic. Soft furnishings and a colourful scheme make for an extremely sumptuous space. Paired with the mounted television on the wall, we see that the room is well decorated and replete with a range of luxurious accessories.
Pink has been utilised and employed as the statement shade for the room, offering a dramatic hue that works brilliantly along with the off-white and cream tones.
The second bedroom is slightly larger, and features a more mature aesthetic. To make the room feel larger, the designers have hung the walls from the ceiling to the floor. This gives the impression of ceilings that are far higher, as well as providing the space a sense of hotel luxury.
To create contrast in the room, an earthy brown upholstered bed was implemented, bringing a warmth and cementing this design as a highly comfortable room with a deluxe ambience.
For one final peek inside another room before we end our tour, we head into the small entertainment area and home office. Ideal for sitting back with a few friends or family and watching a flick, this daybed styled area comes replete with a television, hidden neatly behind a mirrored cupboard.
In addition, the stylish workspace is wonderfully situated to make the most of the peaceful surrounds, adding practicality to this already sumptuous space.
