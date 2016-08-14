The compact apartment bursting with life

Sometimes, when living in a small or compact apartment, it can feel as though decorating in a stylish and fashionable way is simply impossible. Uncooperative angles, gloomy galleys, and problematic bathrooms can really make things tricky.

So how does one design and decorate a small residence, in order for a simple property to feel like home?

Firstly, you can take some cues from today’s gorgeously designed project. Conceptualised by Brazil-based ArchDesign Studios this compact dwelling is a feast for the eyes with its wonderful use of space and colour. Thanks to their astute team, they have transformed a minute, shadowy family domicile into a bustling city dream home. Check it out below!