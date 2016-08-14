A drab home gets a dramatic revamp

The main hall of the home is now a charming melange of subtle and peppy colours that come through the colourful details like the pink rug and the turquoise doors! A comfy couch, stylish recliner, and minimalistic but trendy dining arrangement spice up the aura of this space while chic lamps add a serene glow.

The makeover of this once dreary and neglected apartment is almost incredible. Lively hues, smart furniture, and a trendy decor scheme have turned it into a joyous sanctuary for functional and tasteful living. For more ideas, go through another before and after story: The total transformation of a shabby home.