An Italian rural getaway

Let's take a peek inside an Italian country house, located in a forest in Brenzone, at the foot of Mount Baldo in Italy, and designed by the architect Paola Favretto. This house boasts magnificent lake views, and is an wonderful example of the how a connection between architecture and place can be created through careful and sympathetic attention to detail. The house consists of two levels: the first is characterised by the use of stone from the slopes of Monte Baldo and the contrast of barrel vaults with plastered white walls. The second level is an old barn which has been transformed into a bedroom, with the old beams preserved and enhanced to create a clean and calm space. It's a house of contrasts—between rough stone and smooth tile; and between the cosy, cave-like first level and the high-ceilinged, airy second level. A terrace opens the home up to its surroundings, with commanding views over the lake.