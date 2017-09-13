The dramatic makeover of an old apartment

When you aim for a fine balance between light, colour and structure, you end up creating something that is well designed both technically and aesthetically. Our next before & after tour perfectly demonstrates this very quality, as the designers have taken an outdated home and filled it with a balanced play of elements. The interior architects at My Home Design have masterfully created an industrial-chic loft from an old apartment which previously lacked any discernible design scheme. Take the tour and find out just what the designers did with this space!
The old kitchen was filled with the shabby remains of what might have been a classic design theme at some point. The pattern on the floor was heavy on the eyes while the bone-white appliances needed a change. Storage was also required in a well-defined manner. The new kitchen now has a long wooden open cabinet with shelves underneath. Besides being convenient, these shelves have wooden slats that make cleaning an absolute breeze!
Fluid design infuses this space. The white hallway is flanked by solid doors and a pair of sliding glass doors with classic rectangles of glass in the white frames. The hardwood floor is a soothing grey with white light shining down from above.
This part of the kitchen has been cordoned off from the rest of the home with the help of a industrial-style, black-framed wall. The exposed elements that can be seen in the ceiling as well as the rest of the space make for a statement in minimalism.
The good looks of this space come from the dark wooden elements that define its various corners. The industrial side of the home’s design comes out with the chrome fittings that can be seen in the various nooks of the abode. In the meantime, the sharp design is softened with the reclaimed wooden pieces that line some walls.
The bathroom here has an almost quirky look with the greyish colour below the simple counter top. A stone has been carved out to create the sink, while its golden and white hues shine thanks to the sharp lighting. The far wall has a stone slab that is devoid of unsightly joints. The sleek wall has a convenient long shelf on one end. The large slab of stone has been given a rough texture for a natural look.
Did you enjoy this transformed apartment tour? Here is another brilliant revamp story that you are bound to love: The miraculous makeover of a shabby home.