Classy interior seating

What a difference the choice of seating can impress upon a living space! Choose a set of chairs or lounge seats that simply look good without considering how they feel, and you’ve got yourself a one-dimensional lounge room experience; pick ones that are super comfortable but don’t look the best and you’ll be compromising the aesthetic integrity of your cherished intimate spaces. Ideally, the best lounge, dining and sitting room chairs are ones that not only complement the aesthetics of a room, but are incredibly comfortable to sit in too.
Thankfully, there are so many great options out there to meet these two crucial needs, some of which are artfully exemplified in the following neat examples—classic, elegant, modern, nouveau and beyond, there’s a fine art to picking out the right combination of seating in order to maximise the beauty and practical liveability of your most important indoor spaces.
With this stylist, graceful set up you’ll feel as if you’re living in the Imperial penthouse suite of the best hotel in town. Refined 1920s and deco-tinged interior walls and ceiling trim set the scene here for truly decadent seating options, in the form of these enduring grey upholstered, dark-trim lounge chairs. These seats sing with immutable class—a perfectly placed addition: sensitive to the room’s aesthetic balance, while making a distinct statement of poise and invitation.
Style is of utmost importance when it comes to selecting your lounge furniture, but never neglect the power of colour to entice and define the personality of your spaces. Here, we see a bold, rich choice of colours in the form of violent, lavender and cream, anchored and contrasted with flair by this velvet Kingfisher blue couch. A bright, vibrant colour punctuation that manages to avoid coming across too overbearing or distracting.
Sultry, mellow, relaxed and cool, this room’s configuration is built for entertaining. Just like the cocktail lounge of a swanky Upper West Side New York apartment, the choice of duelling scarlet deco lounge seats makes a real statement, yet works as a team united with dark grey seats opposite, and the beige couch beside. Imagine this room without the burst of red—it would be too plain. But without the foil of the other styles, the red would be too bold and one-dimensional. An artful blend of styles here; just add lush indoor fern, a little wall art and muffled industrial lighting in the corner to get that cocktail hour ambience just right.
For more traditional, perhaps even more conservative interior directions, it can be wise to tone down the device of colour contrast, and focus instead on really honing the stylistic elements. In this delightfully understated, almost austere combined lounge and dining space, the choice of these taut, stoic, strong-back lounge seats express the ultimate in refinement—it can be so easy to go overboard in these cases, but like all the best art, that with the most restraint commands the most respect. Like Lao Tzu said: “greatest power, with the lightest touch.” Less truly is more.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t have more if you want it (or if the space demands it!). What a fabulous combination of bold, royal colours in this open plan kitchen and lounge space. Just like the face off between the two sides of the chess set on this glass coffee table, yellow and purple provide a secondary colour duality here, replete with king and queen thrones to oversee the evening’s affairs, with ample couch space for the commoners. The end result is a delightfully modern, breezy room with a regal flourish and, most importantly, somewhere incredibly comfortable to be in.