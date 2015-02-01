Classy interior seating

What a difference the choice of seating can impress upon a living space! Choose a set of chairs or lounge seats that simply look good without considering how they feel, and you’ve got yourself a one-dimensional lounge room experience; pick ones that are super comfortable but don’t look the best and you’ll be compromising the aesthetic integrity of your cherished intimate spaces. Ideally, the best lounge, dining and sitting room chairs are ones that not only complement the aesthetics of a room, but are incredibly comfortable to sit in too.

Thankfully, there are so many great options out there to meet these two crucial needs, some of which are artfully exemplified in the following neat examples—classic, elegant, modern, nouveau and beyond, there’s a fine art to picking out the right combination of seating in order to maximise the beauty and practical liveability of your most important indoor spaces.