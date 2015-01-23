How to implement copper into your home

Those in the know about its worth and use can’t get enough copper. And no, we’re not talking about jovial constables in bobby hats here either. Copper is a unique, dynamic natural material with so many aesthetic and functionality benefits, an industrial workhorse as well as a domestic natural.

Copper brings out a gorgeous, warming and reflective vibe, especially when fused with well-placed interior lights; it’s a versatile material too—use it for lamps, cabinets, interior accoutrements and features, or even, if you’re that way incline, for a lavish 19th century bathtub! A hark back to yesteryear, yet equally modern and timelessly industrial (without being too raw or overbearing), copper pulls out all the aces when brought with panache, sensitivity and class into the right domestic quarters. Take a quick look at the fantastic examples of copper-added scenes below and ponder a few ways on how you can make the most of this resourceful, multi-talented and highly sought after material.