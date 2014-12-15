​Brilliant bathtubs for modern homes

Choosing to take a bath instead of a shower is choosing rest over haste, pleasure over practicality. It’s not something most people do every day, simply because there isn’t enough time; so when you do decide it’s time for a bath, it’s probably because you feel in need of a little time away from the world. When you find yourself in the bathtub, it’s most often because you've taken a conscious decision to put the world completely on hold and have a good excuse for not attending to all the little things that might be stressing you out. You can’t answer the phone, you can’t check your emails, and you can’t listen your kids picking fights with each other. A bath is therefore the ultimate in relaxation – at least in theory. But if your tub isn’t up to the job, it’s hard to unwind effectively while you’re in it. Stained edges, peeling sealant and awkwardly-shaped edges do not make for an enjoyable bathing experience. The bathtubs below, however, are so beautifully designed that it would be impossible not to relax in them. Each one would also provide a stunning focal point for your bathroom.