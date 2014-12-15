Your browser is out-of-date.

​Brilliant bathtubs for modern homes

Homify HK Homify HK
Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Choosing to take a bath instead of a shower is choosing rest over haste, pleasure over practicality. It’s not something most people do every day, simply because there isn’t enough time; so when you do decide it’s time for a bath, it’s probably because you feel in need of a little time away from the world. When you find yourself in the bathtub, it’s most often because you've taken a conscious decision to put the world completely on hold and have a good excuse for not attending to all the little things that might be stressing you out. You can’t answer the phone, you can’t check your emails, and you can’t listen your kids picking fights with each other.  A bath is therefore the ultimate in relaxation – at least in theory. But if your tub isn’t up to the job, it’s hard to unwind effectively while you’re in it. Stained edges, peeling sealant and awkwardly-shaped edges do not make for an enjoyable bathing experience. The bathtubs below, however, are so beautifully designed that it would be impossible not to relax in them. Each one would also provide a stunning focal point for your bathroom.

A smoother experience

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

Wood is not a material most people tend to consider when it comes to the bathroom – mostly for reasons of practicality. But as this supremely smooth and absolutely gorgeous bathtub shows, properly finished wood can be a star choice. Not only does it look fantastic, it also has the added quirky charm of being highly unusual as this is a look very few people opt for. In addition to its good looks, this piece is practical, too – notice how the taps have been placed at an angle to allow two people to sit comfortably facing one another. Little touches such as this make all the difference when it comes to comfortable bathing.

Boat, chair or bath?

EVOLUTION BATHTUB, House of Thol House of Thol BathroomBathtubs & showers
House of Thol

House of Thol
House of Thol
House of Thol

This brave design combines all three of the objects listed above and the results are, as you might expect, quite impressive.

EVOLUTION BATHTUB, House of Thol House of Thol BathroomBathtubs & showers
House of Thol

House of Thol
House of Thol
House of Thol

The high placement of the tap makes for something halfway between a bath and a shower. It would be easy to duck your head under the stream of water to wash shampoo out of your hair, which is not the case with most bathtubs.

​Standing proud

vasca in ghisa lavande , bleu provence bleu provence BathroomBathtubs & showers
bleu provence

bleu provence
bleu provence
bleu provence

Here, several conventional elements – ornate feet, classic shape and freestanding design – are juxtaposed very effectively with a distinctly modern colour choice for the main part of the tub. The result is something a little bit fresher than your standard vintage style bathtub.

​Medieval chic

Bath Tub, Flamingo Impex Flamingo Impex BathroomBathtubs & showers
Flamingo Impex

Bath Tub

Flamingo Impex
Flamingo Impex
Flamingo Impex

It’s not a phrase you hear often, probably because it’s a bit of an oxymoron. But this bathtub is so unashamedly unrefined it’s actually very elegant.

​Monochrome magnificence

CAPITOL BATH BY DEVON&DEVON Devon&Devon UK BathroomBathtubs & showers
Devon&amp;Devon UK

CAPITOL BATH BY DEVON&DEVON

Devon&Devon UK
Devon&amp;Devon UK
Devon&Devon UK

Black and white is an absolutely timeless colour palette, as the designer of this bathtub clearly knows. This look will never be dated, because there has never been a widespread fashion for black bathtubs. Although judging by this wonderful room, maybe there should be.

​A multi-functional tub

VASCA JOY , arlexitalia arlexitalia BathroomBathtubs & showers
arlexitalia

arlexitalia
arlexitalia
arlexitalia

No space goes to waste with this bathtub designed to double as a shelving unit. It’s fun but functional, and it comes in some great colour options – like the slightly different yellow version seen below.

VASCA JOY , arlexitalia arlexitalia BathroomBathtubs & showers
arlexitalia

arlexitalia
arlexitalia
arlexitalia

​Get silly

Nessie, MORENO RATTI MORENO RATTI BathroomBathtubs & showers
MORENO RATTI

MORENO RATTI
MORENO RATTI
MORENO RATTI

The features of this bathtub are so exaggerated it looks a little cartoonish, though definitely in a good way. We would probably recommend putting it in a bathroom instead, though – could get a bit chilly out there.

Artistic inspiration

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller BathroomBathtubs & showers
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

More like a sculpture than a bathtub, this magnificent piece is designed to lean right back in. No annoying edges here – just sheer relaxation.

