Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 chic and tiny home entrances you'll love

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Как декорировать маленькие прихожие?, ООО "Сфера" ООО 'Сфера' Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Loading admin actions …

A tiny home entrance can be incredibly chic and stylish. So it's a shame that people often think they don't have enough space to make it into a feature. Even if there isn't a separate entrance area, it's always easy to create the illusion of an entrance with some clever colour treatments. Even the tiniest entrance treatment will serve as a barrier to the inner sanctum of the home. This is the place to greet guests or just shed the accoutrements of the outside world and pause a moment before transitioning into your more private spaces. So, without further ado, here are 10 of the most chic tiny entrances we've seen!

1. Hotel-style little entrance

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

If you like the luxurious look of a hotel-suite, you'll love this entrance. It has wall-mounted lights that don't intrude on the floor space, a wall-mounted shelf and a comfy stool. A pastel-colour scheme is the way to go with this look.

2. Chic storage

Как декорировать маленькие прихожие?, ООО "Сфера" ООО 'Сфера' Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
ООО <q>Сфера</q>

ООО "Сфера"
ООО <q>Сфера</q>
ООО "Сфера"

A gorgeous little hallway storage unit will turn the most humdrum shoe collection into a display piece. We love the big and bold wall hooks as well. They certainly make a step up from the usual orderly old-fashioned row of hooks. 

3. A rustic entrance

homify Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This narrow entrance has just a sliver of a bench. It also has an awesome wall mounted shoe rack that's hidden behind a mirrored door. Check out the ambient light under the cabinet too.

4. Precise pastels

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

This gorgeous sideboard takes up hardly any space and adds a big wow factor to this little hallway. Sideboards like this are often designed with shoe storage these days too. Note the beautifully arranged pictures on the wall as well.

5. The impact of colour

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

This stunningly colourful entrance has been defined with a slap of dramatic black paint and a statement bench-style seat in pink. We love the little floor mat too.

6. A small and sweet entrance

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

Even the tiniest corner can be used to create a sweet little entrance! All you need is a lovely wall-mounted storage unit or hooks like this.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A glamorous little entrance

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Black
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

This little entrance makes a big splash with some a vibrant purple wall and a glossy wall-mounted shelf. Let's not overlook the bold artworks as well.

8. Oversized decorations

Elfa und Lumi Ausstellung im Möbelgeschäft "Möbel Inhofer", Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Corridor, hallway & stairs Clothes hooks & stands
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

The flower vase in this little entrance really caught our attention. It's oversized and creates a big impact. At the same time, the all-white colour scheme really helps it blend into the decor. This is a clever way to avoid making a small space look cluttered.

9. Simple and chic

Квартира в стиле Loft , Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

Mirrors are your best friend in a small entrance way. It's even better of course when they have stylish black frames and reflect vibrant pieces of artwork like this.

10. A classic approach

Wee House Interior The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Wee House Interior

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

We love this classic little entrance because it's just a miniaturised version of a big home. It also has a great little bench style seat that barely takes up any room and creates additional storage space.

For more small home inspiration, check out 10 amazing tiny bedrooms to copy.

The beginner's guide to kitchen renovations
Let us know which of these entrances is your favourite!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks