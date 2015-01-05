Decorating on the dark side

Depending on your design proclivities, the idea of spicing up your domestic space with a touch of ‘sorcery’ could be either a highly enticing or slightly spooky progression. In an era where the romance of vampire films and whimsical Harry Potter-type magic infiltrates our imaginations, it’s little wonder that some folks desire to incorporate a little bit of mystic sensibility in the interior aesthetics of their own living rooms, bathrooms and boudoirs. Adding a slice of alluring abracadabra can make your house a magical wonderland, brimming with a vibe of mystery and mood. In the almost gothic, positively ‘witchy’ examples below, we can see how an air of brooding, almost dark intrigue can add a unique alternative flavour to the modern conventions of ‘bright and brash’. Here, the ‘Adams Family’ meets ‘Better Homes and Gardens’, an ultra-cool, romantic and sexy approach to home interiors.

As the saying goes, the more darkness, the greater the gold within it—take a plunge into the dark side and transform your home into a truly golden one.