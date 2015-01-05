Decorating on the dark side

Depending on your design proclivities, the idea of spicing up your domestic space with a touch of ‘sorcery’ could be either a highly enticing or slightly spooky progression. In an era where the romance of vampire films and whimsical Harry Potter-type magic infiltrates our imaginations, it’s little wonder that some folks desire to incorporate a little bit of mystic sensibility in the interior aesthetics of their own living rooms, bathrooms and boudoirs. Adding a slice of alluring abracadabra can make your house a magical wonderland, brimming with a vibe of mystery and mood. In the almost gothic, positively ‘witchy’ examples below, we can see how an air of brooding, almost dark intrigue can add a unique alternative flavour to the modern conventions of ‘bright and brash’. Here, the ‘Adams Family’ meets ‘Better Homes and Gardens’, an ultra-cool, romantic and sexy approach to home interiors.
As the saying goes, the more darkness, the greater the gold within it—take a plunge into the dark side and transform your home into a truly golden one.
Straight out of a grand country mansion, this extremely sophisticated bathroom vanity exudes mystery, affluence and intrigue. If you are interested in experimenting with some moody and enigmatic tones in your bathroom design, then consider emulating something similar to this example. The highlight of this successful design is the dark French grey marble vanity with heritage fittings and highlighted by glamorous shiny chrome legs. In addition to this, the design benefits from a well-coordinated dark timber floorboard and light grey wall combination. Finally, tying the room together is a pair of large classic rectangular mirrors and elegant wall lights which salute the Victorian gas lamps of yesteryear.
Looking to turn your bathroom into a grand luxurious space whilst adding a dash of eerie Vaudeville vibes? Take a look at this bathroom and see how it is done, black marble vanity topped with contemporary basin, modern fittings and black timber panelled walls all contribute to the contemporary attitude of this smart design. In order to achieve a sense of theatrical luxury, a decorative baroque inspired mirror, extravagant wall lights with black shades and dramatic large chandelier, crown this space with mysterious eccentricity. Moreover, decorative modern wallpaper gives this space depth, intrigue and the black cornices top off a seriously stylish bathroom.
Here we see an innovative and eco friendly light fitting that would suit all sorts of varying interior decor. The subtle design allows this shade to adapt to almost any internal space, and can shrewdly inject a sense of dark contrasting design into your home. This lamp exudes a spooky and occult vibe, while the shape and torn edges are more Tim Burton in style, perfect for any living, dining or bedroom space, this particular light fitting from Gie El Home is made from recycled newspaper and is even coated in blackboard paint to allow any scribbling or jotting should you wish to embellish it.
This bedroom employs many different pieces of furniture that enhance its magical and cryptic ambiance. From the wrought iron bedhead to the dark timber sideboards, this bedroom has every element of spooky dark decor you could desire. The highlight of this bedroom however is the pair of showpiece side lamps that steal the show with their brooding Maleficent-esque feathered style. Furthermore the organic shaped iron side tables add to the depth and intrigue of this comfortable yet mystical bedroom.
The key to creating a certain air or sense of elegant mystery in a room is definitely in the detail. With the correct accessories, art, decorations and ornamentation a specific atmosphere can be created and maintained easily. Here in this example we can see specially selected crystal jars along with a glass receptacle holding delicate 20’s styled jewellery, these all intimate a sense of luxury, delicate style and an element of mysterious sophistication. When selecting your accessories, ensure you choose ones that match the tone and hue of your space, as well as the ambience and embrace the personality you are trying to achieve.