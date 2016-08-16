Nice on the outside, great in the inside!

The suburbs; you either love them, or loathe them. For some, life in the suburbs is a dream come true. Often safer than residing in the city, family friendly, quieter, and with good accessibility to amenities and domestic necessities, living away from a city can be a great and highly desirable idea. However, for others suburbs are isolated, limiting and have forsaken the individuality and freedom of a large and bustling city. Today’s feature home is going to change the minds of those in the latter category.

Designed by Isabela Canaan, we are travelling to Brazil to take a tour inside this inventive and interesting freestanding home. Boasting a sophisticated style, and an intrinsic sense of quality, this large dwelling is luxurious, extravagant, while casting off some of the traditional monotony and mundanely typical suburban aesthetics.

With ample natural light, a hospitable use of textures and tones, as well as an undeniable chicness, we can’t wait to check out the interior! Join us as we explore further…