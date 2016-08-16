7 tips for choosing the right modern curtains

Few elements pull a room together like a good set of curtains. They frame the window, draw the eye upwards and give the interior a sense of balance and cohesion. But what if you're stumped as to how to choose a good set of modern curtains? Well, thankfully designing a good window treatment is far easier these days. Modern curtains are incredibly simple. There are few ruffles or obvious pleats, valances are out and curtains fall flush with the floor. But, it's better to show you in pictures! So let's check out 7 tips for choosing the best modern curtains…
Modern curtains convey a look of simplicity above all else, so curtain attachments are often hidden from view. In this interior, we have the perfect example of a modern window treatment. The curtains almost appear to float because the fabric is sewn onto a plastic band and attached to the rail with a back-tab ripple fold. This makes them fall in very precise folds. This kind of window treatment really works best if the curtain is set flush with the ceiling. If you want something a little easier to install, consider a tie-top curtain. This is just a piece of fabric with ties that individually attach to a rod. This kind of curtain in a neutral block colour will create a very youthful, casual look.
This interior has an impressive sense of height. But it's just an optical illusion caused by the snazzy tall curtains. Note how they run far above the windows and fall flush to the ground. This all serves to make the windows appear bigger and gives the home a sense of grandiosity. Also, make sure that the curtain rail or attachment is wide enough so that curtains can sit on either side of the window. That way you're not blocking out the light and making the room appear small. These fun curtains come to us courtesy of Singaporean designers Design Intervention.
The sultry Singaporean weather is certain to have residents considering the effects of fabric weight on the issue of ventilation. It's best to take a multilayered approach. So heat-blocking curtains with a thick weave should be used during the hottest parts of the day. Then, at night, a more transparent weighted curtain should be used to help with additional air circulation. In this living room, we have a good example of how the heavier curtains can be pushed to the side when needed.
It's no secret that the curtains should accentuate the theme of your decor. But this doesn't mean they need to blend perfectly in the walls. It's often good to choose a neutral colour that is already being used within the room. The wall colour could also be used and turned down a couple of shades for a more dramatic effect. Whatever colour you choose, consider that the sheer size of the curtain will automatically add a lot of visual weight to the room. So a big bold colour is likely to act as an exclamation mark in visual terms.
Strong sunlight will fade the colour in your curtain fabric over time so bright colours are usually best avoided. But if you are fixated on a really strong colour, it's usually a good idea to have the curtains lined. This will make the colour last and will help with insulation too.
A fabric with a fine weight will fall in elegant folds while a thicker curtain will appear more bulky. It can be tricky to anticipate how a curtain might fall when you're looking at a small fabric sample. When choosing a fabric, draw out a length, gather it in pleats and hold it up to a window. The longer the sample, the better you'll be able to see how it falls.
Fabric patterns are a really good opportunity to create a link with your existing decor. This is a good alternative for those who have to dial back the colour a little more than they might like. But they are best avoided if you already have other patterns in the room. Regardless, it's best to pair patterns with neutral colours. Then look at fine or small patterns like dots or geometric shapes, that will give the home a really modern look.
For more home furnishing inspiration, check out 9 easy DIY apartment improvements.