7 tips for choosing the right modern curtains

Fabric patterns are a really good opportunity to create a link with your existing decor. This is a good alternative for those who have to dial back the colour a little more than they might like. But they are best avoided if you already have other patterns in the room. Regardless, it's best to pair patterns with neutral colours. Then look at fine or small patterns like dots or geometric shapes, that will give the home a really modern look.

