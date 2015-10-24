6 brilliant budget bedroom hacks

Here at homify, we love to bring you the good news: ultimately that more or less anything and everything you've ever wanted in a home interior setup—from the bedroom to the lounge, the kitchen to the hall—can be achieved, or mimicked pretty convincingly, without blowing the budget or the bank balance. Of course, we love the top end too, but we recognise that a hefty budget can't always be a practical reality. We also believe that working to a budget need not be a penny-pinching, difficult endeavour: there are a range of excellent, tried and true methods to setting up home interiors with a delightful, decadent and thoughtful touch (and very little financial outlay on top). Keep the capital at bay and take a leaf out of our budget interior handbook: an ongoing exploration of how to do it on the cheap without compromising quality.

Today, homify takes this exploration to the bedroom, bringing you six of our most effective, home- and life-changing hacks to whipping up a fantastic bedroom on a budget. You'll rest extra easy and not just from the comfort you achieve, but the money you save.