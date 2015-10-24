6 brilliant budget bedroom hacks

Here at homify, we love to bring you the good news: ultimately that more or less anything and everything you've ever wanted in a home interior setup—from the bedroom to the lounge, the kitchen to the hall—can be achieved, or mimicked pretty convincingly, without blowing the budget or the bank balance. Of course, we love the top end too, but we recognise that a hefty budget can't always be a practical reality. We also believe that working to a budget need not be a penny-pinching, difficult endeavour: there are a range of excellent, tried and true methods to setting up home interiors with a delightful, decadent and thoughtful touch (and very little financial outlay on top). Keep the capital at bay and take a leaf out of our budget interior handbook: an ongoing exploration of how to do it on the cheap without compromising quality.
Today, homify takes this exploration to the bedroom, bringing you six of our most effective, home- and life-changing hacks to whipping up a fantastic bedroom on a budget. You'll rest extra easy and not just from the comfort you achieve, but the money you save.
Of all our most favourite home interior hacks on a budget, working with lighting can be one of the most effective and satisfying courses of action. As we like to say (a lot!): get the lighting right, and you're well on your way to interior design perfection. Here in this basic, though rather lovely bedroom setup, simplicity reigns. But it's the addition of these fantastic ceiling to bed-level rope lights—five lamped on each side of the bed—that give this bedroom a really special hint of panache. They look fantastic, and give your room extra breathing space and room to move, eliminating the need for matching bedside lamps. Subtle, inexpensive, a delight on the eye and soul. Of course, selecting the right lighting can sometimes be a tricky prospect, and if you're concerned about getting it right first time, consider contacting a professional for a little extra expert advice and assistance!
Picasso and Cezanne eat your heart out! Yes, we all love an interior aesthetic flourish with a hint of expensive art from decades or centuries past, but the practical fact of the matter is that most of us aren't in the art collection game, and probably won't be in the immediate future. A careful and judicious selection of art can really enliven an interior space, but you need not head down to Christie's with a briefcase full of cash and a steely hand to gain a great artful interior. Why not work a few brush strokes of your own? Not confident? No doubt someone in your circle can (perhaps even a reputable local professional). DIY art strokes like the ones in this example can give your bedroom a unique, individual flourish, helping you rest in calming style each and every night.
For those of us working with home interiors that sport a limited floor space, making the most of our room is of utmost importance. Chunky furniture in the bedroom, especially things like desks, tables and wardrobes, can be a real inhibitor to a free flowing, unobstructed and airy setup. One of the best budget hacks when it comes to the bedroom interior is to do away with what you don't need: while we tend to want to 'add' in order to fix, change or remodel, a lot of the time all we need to do is 'remove'. Haul out that space-absorbing furniture and make some alternative arrangements—like here, in this great example, where a single wood rung embedded in the bedside wall gives ample hanging room for garments without hogging the whole corner. Practical and neat!
Interior design is a bit of a science as well as an art. We talk a lot about broad, sometimes indefinable concepts in this design world: things like soul, mood and vibe. The 'vibe' of a home interior is not a tangible thing, but it's something instantly noticeable and easy to feel. Nowhere more prevalent is this tenet true than in the bedroom. Your boudoir is the place where you rest and recharge, but it's also the most intimate room of the house, the place where you truly get creative license to instil your 'vibe', and reflect your own intimate personality. In this example, we see how the occupant has opted for a delightfully rustic vibe by adding vintage flourishes: a worn-wood hat rack sports old fedoras; a turn of the century feature writing desk stand polished before its equally looked-after wood and leather chair; while the rustic washed amber of the walls blend harmoniously with the wooden flooring (tied effortlessly together by the blue and red trim period wardrobe). The result? A bedroom that breathes soul and personality.
Of all the materials on offer for your bedroom interior, timber can be a real asset, especially old timber. Instead of purchasing new bits and pieces for your spaces, why not make the old new once again? Re-purposed timber for the use of furniture can give your bedroom a delightful touch of rustic charm—as we see in this neat example, re-purposed wooden steps and stools blend neatly with the more modern wood grain of the bedside chest table, all warmed by the dim light of the cute duel Edison lamps atop. Warm, inviting, and a pleasure to be in: ample personality delivered through the assistance of some light material re-purposing.
Here at homify, we take pleasure in the 'multitasker': whether it's a neat piece of furniture that offers duel purpose, a style or design that achieves multiple effects, or the overarching structure of design of a room or space that gives more than just a single functional or aesthetic option. When it comes to the bedroom, there's a number of ways of 'multitasking', but one of the best we've found comes down to the selection of bed. These days, beds are so much more than places to rest your head, with many models sporting ample storage space inside the bed base itself. As we see in this example, you can rest easy and effortlessly in an uncluttered room, with all your sundry bedroom bits and pieces resting neatly with you right underneath.
