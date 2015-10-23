8 steps to window perfection

Let there be light! Consider this one of foremost mantras in the art of good interior design. And while this applies to artificial fixtures and bulbs (as well the right placements around the home) it's arguably even more crucial to apply this sacred mantra to your home's natural light situation too. Nothing against artificial light of course—it's ultra important to strike the right balance when it comes to this ingredient of your home's overall mix of aesthetics and mood, and the way a home embraces and uses its natural light really makes a huge difference to the overall feel and quality of the interior experience.

Window placement, and the way we dress and frame our windows from the inside, determines the quality and quantity of the natural light that we let into our domestic spaces, so it's important to get it right. Whether we're talking about the best blinds or curtains to use, the right textures and colours, or indeed the right style of window from a fundamental structural perspective, give the right treatment to your homes windows and you'll be living in true splendour.

Today on homify, we're here to shed a little quality light on the art of window perfection: the ins and outs of how to go about making your windows shine with brilliance, and make all the difference on your interior setup.