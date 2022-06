Today we travel to the southwest of France to the Midi-Pyrénées region. This area is characterised by a rolling green landscape housing small traditional villages, towers and churches made of stone in a traditional manner.

The project that we are looking at today is also made of stone and was designed by the architectural firm Fabrice Commerçon. It is an old farmhouse converted into a modern residence that offers luxury and comfort. Have a look at the realistic modelling photos of the project.