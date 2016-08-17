4 stunning kitchen makeovers to inspire you

The gleaming white countertops of the refurbished kitchen are lined with shiny black cabinets below and glossy white cabinets above. The trendy black tiles on the backsplash uphold the monochromatic appeal of the space charmingly, while minimalistic fixtures and wall racks keep things neat and clean. Fashionable focused lighting has replaced the old tube light on the ceiling, while the chic monochrome dining table set is overlooked by pretty white and wooden pendant lights. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Philip Interior, this smart black and white is a true makeover inspiration!

So what are you waiting for? Gather the ideas that caught your eye the most, and put them to good use for your own kitchen revamping project! Here’s another transformation story that might inspire you: The dramatic makeover of a dated home.