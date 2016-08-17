4 stunning kitchen makeovers to inspire you

A pretty and cosy kitchen is the perfect recipe for delectable meals and homely conversations. But a shabby, dark or cluttered kitchen can be a nightmare for the chef as well as the rest of the family. So today, we will take you through the brilliant transformation of 4 drab and dingy kitchens, which have now become stylish and appealing cooking spaces. Be inspired by how modern designs, interesting materials, inviting hues and convenient layouts helped these kitchens shed their old, boring selves, and emerge as stylish havens for joyful cooking!
Dark and bulky wooden cabinets coupled with black backsplash tiles made this kitchen look gloomy and cramped. Insufficient lighting added to the uninspiring state of affairs, and despite the convenient U-shaped layout, the kitchen seemed to lack enough space for easy movement.
The revamped open kitchen with its sleek, gleaming white cabinets and smart island is a treat for the eyes and senses. It has been cleverly integrated with the dining and living areas, and offers much more space for movement now. Powerful recessed lights on the ceiling make executing culinary tasks easier, while modern appliances combine with the all-white setup for a stylish look and feel.
Though it leads to a large balcony, this kitchen was a dark and unwelcoming space before its makeover. With old-fashioned backsplash tiles and boring wooden cabinets, the kitchen cried out for colours and pizzazz.
We simply adore the breathtaking yellow hue that rules the sleek and modern cabinets now, while the long and slim countertop offers clever hacks for accommodating appliances. The kitchen area has been brilliantly demarcated from the stylish dining space with patterned floor tiles, which contrast the dark wooden flooring on the right beautifully. A rustic wooden partition stands between the trendy black couch and cooking nook, and an elegant coffee table and patterned stool offer homely touches.
Despite an open layout, the kitchen here was a terribly messy and cluttered space filled with unnecessary elements. The pale wooden cabinets looked old and shoddy, while the walls seemed dingy and dank. Poor lighting and old-fashioned framed arts didn’t help matters.
With freshly painted walls and industrially-inspired pendant lights, the new kitchen is a cheery and cosy place for trying out yummy dishes. Sleek and shiny white tiles line its backsplash and counter, while slim wall shelves and racks keep clutter at bay. The gleaming chrome appliances and minimalistic fixtures contribute to the smart look, too. A simple wooden bench, sleek wood and iron table and a couple of modish white chairs come together for a homely dining arrangement, and enhance the inviting appeal of the kitchen.
Dark, traditional cabinets and overwhelming clutter previously made this kitchen a nightmarish experience for any chef. Appliances seemed to be jostling for space, while the tube light augmented the dated look of the kitchen.
The gleaming white countertops of the refurbished kitchen are lined with shiny black cabinets below and glossy white cabinets above. The trendy black tiles on the backsplash uphold the monochromatic appeal of the space charmingly, while minimalistic fixtures and wall racks keep things neat and clean. Fashionable focused lighting has replaced the old tube light on the ceiling, while the chic monochrome dining table set is overlooked by pretty white and wooden pendant lights. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Philip Interior, this smart black and white is a true makeover inspiration!
So what are you waiting for? Gather the ideas that caught your eye the most, and put them to good use for your own kitchen revamping project! Here’s another transformation story that might inspire you: The dramatic makeover of a dated home.