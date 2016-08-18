The dazzling revamp of a crumbling home

The master bedroom has been masterfully done up in shades of pristine white, and is stark, simple yet elegant. The architects have taken care to brighten up the area adequately to accentuate the soothing and positive vibe here. Sleek floor-to-ceiling closets house all odds and ends, leaving the bedroom available for relaxing and dreaming.

With oodles of monochromatic charm, minimalistic designs and fuss-free functionality, this revamped Italian apartment is now a stylish and futuristic joy to behold! Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further: A drab home gets a dramatic revamp.