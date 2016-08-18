The dazzling revamp of a crumbling home

Milan, the fashion and design capital of the world, is home to stunning art, high-end shopping malls and exquisite restaurants. And it is also home to this dream apartment, which lay in a deplorable state until the creative architects at Arch Andrea Pella turned their attention to it. From ruined ceilings, dilapidated walls and pathetic floors, the home went on to become a style statement in white and dark grey. Sleek and minimalistic designs, smart and fuss-free furnishing, trendy lights and elegant simplicity make this abode one of a kind! Now let's take a closer look at how this incredible change was accomplished…
The sorry state of the home would have made anyone beat a hasty retreat! But the architects took up the crumbling and unsightly walls as a challenge. From the dingy floors to the chipped paint, the concrete that seemed to be giving way, and the disastrous ceiling – this home presented every opportunity for great design!
The entryway now has a sharp-looking design scheme at play. While one wall has been covered with mirrors, the ceiling above sports a panel of false ceiling with crevices on the side for a three-dimensional effect. The sparkling white environs and the abstract pattern on the floor in front of the door ensure that the home has an interesting array of elements lined up from the very beginning.
The living room was a space that seemed utterly depressing despite plenty of scope to shine. This could be attributed to the fact that it did not have windows but only a door at the far end. The stripped floor looked unbecoming with its complete lack of proper design.
The living room now makes full use of the door at the end by dressing up the sides with in-built shelves. The dark grey walls of the shelves and the white woodwork create a sleek monochrome look for this area, which is heightened by the presence of the dark carpet. The comfy white furniture as well as the glass-topped dining table with futuristic chairs visually lifts the space to stylish heights.
The monochrome scheme of the home reverses with this wall clad in dark grey panels of engineered wood, while touches of white have been used for a minimalistic look. This kind of design would be perfect for lining a corridor or to create a separator between two areas.
The architects have kept things simple in the kitchen with the all-white cabinets housing the chrome appliances. Dark slate and gleaming surfaces enter the design scheme here on either side, while under-cabinet lighting makes it easy to cook and prep on the countertop.
The master bedroom has been masterfully done up in shades of pristine white, and is stark, simple yet elegant. The architects have taken care to brighten up the area adequately to accentuate the soothing and positive vibe here. Sleek floor-to-ceiling closets house all odds and ends, leaving the bedroom available for relaxing and dreaming.
With oodles of monochromatic charm, minimalistic designs and fuss-free functionality, this revamped Italian apartment is now a stylish and futuristic joy to behold! Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further: A drab home gets a dramatic revamp.