A modern and simple Japanese home

In today's 360°, we look at a home that is dominated by that natural material that forms the bones of a traditional Japanese structure—wood! And it's not just on the facade that you'll see wood being put to use, but throughout the warm and inviting interiors as well. Designed keeping in mind a minimalist aesthetic, which is inherent to Japanese architecture, the architects SHU have crafted a home that leaves hardly any carbon footprint and is simple in its style.

Since Japan has a rather hot summer and blisteringly cold winters, it is important that the houses here are equipped to deal with both climes. You can see many of those features incorporated here. Plus, Japanese architecture has evolved over the years to blend traditional forms with modern, high technology, and this house is a great example of that.