The ultimate space-saving apartment

Today we travel to Italy, to explore an incredible 100sqm apartment dating from the 1700s. The architects, con3studio, were tasked with renovating the apartment to showcase the possibilities of the site for a real estate venture. They installed multiple mezzanines, balconies and scenic elements to highlight the different levels in the home. As a result, the home has a somewhat flexible layout. By avoiding traditional partitions, the architects have managed to highlight the many ways to occupy the different rooms both on the main floor and the mezzanines. Come with us on a photo tour! This is one project that may get you looking at your space in a whole new way…
The apartment has high ceilings typical of this period. The architects have taken full advantage of this feature by installing small mezzanines. Here we can see just one mezzanine that has been used to create a small seating area. One of the other benefits of the space is the lovely original wooden ceiling. The architects have enhanced this natural look by installing oak floors throughout all the rooms.
All the natural light comes from the large windows on one side of the apartment. So the architects have simply divided the space with one internal wall. This allows light to reach the inner reaches of the space. They have also created very wide doorways that serve to maintain the sense of spaciousness in the home. Note how the side cabinet area here could easily be used as a living area if needed.
The kitchen has a very simple and stylish design. There are no wall mounted cupboards to weigh down the space and the choice of white helps it blend perfectly into the rest of the decor. We love the small splashback behind the cooktop. The detailing here adds a touch of class. Also, note the use of chrome. Metallic surfaces, together with wood are always a good neutral accompaniment to a white decor.
The home has both a bedroom and a sleeping loft. Either space could easily be used as another living room as well. White furnishings have been paired with a minimalist decor to give the bedroom a very romantic ambience. Finally, the construction of the mezzanine is very fine and visually lightweight. This helps the original structure of the building remain the focus and gives this home a timeless feel.
The bathroom has tiny black tilework and a striking look. The bathroom accessories are modestly sized and there is even an antique style shelf mounted on the wall. Modern bathroom accessories and fixtures are essential to most home buyers, but it can be tricky to fuse these styles within a historic building like this. So it's good to see how the designers have chosen to take a restrained approach to the bathroom design.
The furnishings we have seen today belong to con3studio’s designed line. These are made from a combination of reclaimed wooden elements and bespoke units. Here, we have a bedside wardrobe made from reclaimed wooden doors, and an utterly gorgeous Pom Pom armchair.
