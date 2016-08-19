The beginner's guide to kitchen renovations

While the origins of cooking are obscure, there is little doubt that the pursuit of cooking boasts a long and rich history, alongside an abundant collection of narratives that have been passed down through thousands of generations. Loved by countless individuals around the world, food is a multi-trillion dollar industry, which shows no sign of slowing. Whether you consider yourself a gastronomic master, a keen aficionado, or simply a lover of fine food, you will definitely want to read on!
Do you relish the art of mastering culinary treats, or are you more proficient in the consumption of said delicacies? Either way, you are going to require a functional preparation and cooking space. A messy, impractical kitchen is not only frustrating; it does nothing to further the value of your dwelling.
Today’s Ideabook will look at the essentials when planning and designing a kitchen, in order to create the best and most usable space for your property. So, read on below, and ensure your next kitchen makeover is considered and thoughtful, which embraces an efficient and practical setup.
Before you begin, you need to measure your space. Grab some painter's tape or chalk, and mark the designated working areas, along with the kitchen island (if you are including one), and any additional storage cupboards.
By measuring your space you will organise your plan, as well as get an idea of the size of required furniture. Additionally, this will help you to understand the amount of negative space in the room, which is essential to feeling comfortable within the kitchen, especially when using it for long periods of time.
Now the fun part! Make a list of al of the essentials you would like in your new kitchen, along with anything you have already that you wish to reuse.
Innovation and creativity are crucial to successful interior design. Avoid carelessly following a design, as many contrasting patterns and colours can lead to dreadful results.
Look at trends and habits of yourself and your home's occupants, and find unique ways to accommodate these. Experiment, use your imagination, and research possibilities to get a good understanding of your options. Consider walls, accents, tonal choices, flooring and window treatments, along with joinery worktops and more!
Probably one of the least desirable stages in renovating a kitchen, it is essential you calculate expenses. Get online and check the price of your chosen appliances, finishes and accessories, and keep an eye on any sales that you might be able to take advantage of.
Finally, pick quality over quantity, as well as good materials and items that has been made to last.
Manage your available space cleverly and shrewdly. Choose a layout that is suitable for your particular space, and only include accessories and additions if you really have the room for them. Moreover, maximise your storage, and include more than you think you will need!
It is important that your new kitchen is an improvement on your existing one. Make a list of issues and annoyances, making sure to rectify them with your new design.
Upgrade your space in a style that suits your personality and your home, while remembering to consider all of the things that simply didn't suffice in your original kitchen.
You might find that you need to resurface walls or floors, rectify plumbing issues, or arrange for your kitchen to be re-wired. If this is the case you are best off speaking to a professional. Kitchen planners are able to work within a budget, engage subcontractors, and can save you time and money in the long run, especially if you are undertaking something dangerous like electrical work.
