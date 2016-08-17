8 tricks to keep your kitchen counters clutter-free!

'The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.' If anyone knew the value of a clean and uncluttered kitchen it was the renowned American chef Julia Child, who inspired numerous cooking books, and whose penchant for butter and red wine was unmatched. Our kitchens are often hubs of the domestic dwelling—places where the family gathers to prepare a meal, have a quick breakfast, or simply catch up on the day's events. Because of this, it is one of the fastest places to accumulate clutter, debris and miscellaneous junk—and of all of the areas in the kitchen to suffer the most, the countertops and benches are doubtlessly going to fall victim to this mess. Consequently, the efficiency and practicality of your abode's most important room is compromised, and its usability is put in jeopardy.
A refreshed, clean and clutter-free kitchen is the answer. Today at homify we are going to take a peek at 8 ways you can ensure your cooking space is rid of any inessentials, as well as providing a neat and tidy area in which to undertake your gastronomic exploits. Read on below to learn more, and start de-cluttering your home today!
Clutter is one of the hardest things to keep away, as general day-to-day life tends to mean items simply accumulate. Look at what you need and what you do not need, and throw away any non-essentials.
Appliances, although extremely useful, often take up a huge amount of space on your counter. Keep only the essential items (toaster, blender, kettle etc.), and ensure everything else is stored away.
One dish in the sink tends to set a bad precedent, leading to many more being added to the pile. Make a habit of cleaning your dishes after you use them, or at least leave them stacked in the dishwasher until it is turned on.
As well as never leaving dishes to pile up, clean your kitchen and its surfaces before you go to bed at night. When you wake in the morning, your cooking area will be ready for you to make breakfast in a clean and efficient space.
Many of us like to have our utensils within easy reach, but a holder on the worktop can give a messy impression and take up valuable space. Instead install some hanging racks that look stylish and practical.
Instead of bits of paper, notes and receipts left everywhere, consider a chalkboard wall, where the family can write notes to each other without the mess. Additionally, making it magnetic means you can stick any necessary receipts and other bits and pieces without compromising your bench area.
One of the biggest reasons for counter clutter is a lack of storage space. If you are lacking cupboards and cabinets, but don’t want to fork out on costly joinery, consider open shelves, which look chic and sleek, but provide essential storage for kitchen appurtenances.
If you need assistance, find a professional via the homify website and get started today!
Everything in your kitchen should have a home, from pots and pans, to cutlery and linen. Keeping all of your cooking related items in a designated space will increase your efficiency when you cook, as well as ensuring all of your surfaces are neat, tidy and clutter free.
We hope some of these tips keep your dwelling looking fabulously sleek and minimal! If you would like to keep reading, we recommend: 12 simple steps to an organised kitchen.