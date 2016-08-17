8 tricks to keep your kitchen counters clutter-free!

'The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.' If anyone knew the value of a clean and uncluttered kitchen it was the renowned American chef Julia Child, who inspired numerous cooking books, and whose penchant for butter and red wine was unmatched. Our kitchens are often hubs of the domestic dwelling—places where the family gathers to prepare a meal, have a quick breakfast, or simply catch up on the day's events. Because of this, it is one of the fastest places to accumulate clutter, debris and miscellaneous junk—and of all of the areas in the kitchen to suffer the most, the countertops and benches are doubtlessly going to fall victim to this mess. Consequently, the efficiency and practicality of your abode's most important room is compromised, and its usability is put in jeopardy.

A refreshed, clean and clutter-free kitchen is the answer. Today at homify we are going to take a peek at 8 ways you can ensure your cooking space is rid of any inessentials, as well as providing a neat and tidy area in which to undertake your gastronomic exploits. Read on below to learn more, and start de-cluttering your home today!