10 clever tiling ideas to copy at home

Tiles are not only beautiful, they are an undeniable workhorse of the modern home. Versatile, durable, and available in a range of different price ranges, tiles are a great solution to a many household challenges. As a historic design material, dating back millennia, we see tiles utilised and employed in a variety of house styles. From traditional and heritage properties to more contemporary dwellings, a multitude of styles can be implemented within a wide spectrum of domestic aesthetics.
So, today on homify we are paying homage to the simple yet effective tile. If you are considering some tiles for your dwelling, we’ve gathered 10 clever ideas that are sure to give your abode a burst of flair and elegance. Whether you are interested in tiling your bathroom walls, your floors or perhaps you kitchen splashback, we’ve got something to solve your stylistic dilemmas!
When we think of feature walls we often picture a painted area, or perhaps the inclusion of some wallpaper. Instead of the usual wall coverings tiles can provide a gorgeous and eye-catching feature, which is sure to up the style and stylishness of your home.
Instead of tiling a small space above the countertop, why not tile your entire wall? In doing this you will create an engaging and exciting ambience, which can be determined by the type and style of tile you choose. For something lively pick a bright patterned option, and for sophistication, choose a simple muted or neutral hue.
In this room the designers have effortlessly incorporated a gorgeous grey tile that works beautifully with the stainless steel fixtures, and creates a tranquil place of relaxation and luxury.
Instead of thinking small, think big! Large tiles are luxurious, look fabulous and come in a range of styles. Due to their large surface area they are easy to clean, and offer efficient domestic practicality.
Is your home lacking a little pizzazz? Spice up your interior with a colourful or patterned tile that is sure to steal the show!
We adore this herringbone-patterned wall that brings life and interest to the room. Perfect for a bathroom, this design would also look neat in a kitchen, where its colours would add energy and vigour to the cooking space.
High gloss has always been a popular option to create opulence, but its importance shouldn't be ignored. Often easy to mop and keep clean, high gloss tiles can spruce up a room, and provide an instant injection of lavishness.
So you want to include a rug in your kitchen, but you are worried about the possibly mess it might cause? No problem. Instead on employing a rug, simply tile the area you had intended to cover. This will give the illusion of a rug, without the hassle and cleaning requirements.
To add a little character to your room, as well as increase its perceived depth, choose a geometric tile in an interesting pattern. This example is a great demonstration, which adds charisma and charm to the informal eating and kitchen space.
For our last room, we head into this gorgeous bathroom, which utilises a range of different tiles. By employing the same tiles in different colours, the room could be seamlessly segmented while retaining cohesion and connectivity.
