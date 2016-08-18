10 clever tiling ideas to copy at home

Tiles are not only beautiful, they are an undeniable workhorse of the modern home. Versatile, durable, and available in a range of different price ranges, tiles are a great solution to a many household challenges. As a historic design material, dating back millennia, we see tiles utilised and employed in a variety of house styles. From traditional and heritage properties to more contemporary dwellings, a multitude of styles can be implemented within a wide spectrum of domestic aesthetics.

So, today on homify we are paying homage to the simple yet effective tile. If you are considering some tiles for your dwelling, we’ve gathered 10 clever ideas that are sure to give your abode a burst of flair and elegance. Whether you are interested in tiling your bathroom walls, your floors or perhaps you kitchen splashback, we’ve got something to solve your stylistic dilemmas!