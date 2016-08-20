7 clever ways to fit an office into a small home

Living in a small house or apartment often means compromising desirable amenities, which those in larger dwellings might enjoy. One of these commonly eliminated domestic spaces is the home office. Workspaces are frequently excluded to make room for other essentials, meaning you lose valuable area to conduct your affairs outside of the 9-5 office space. These days household offices are crucial to the success of many individuals, providing a comfortable area to get a little extra work completed before a busy day ahead.

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at how you can include a tiny office into your compact home, without losing out on style or a sense of spaciousness. Carve out your workspace with our 7 clever tips below, and begin your renovation with confidence!