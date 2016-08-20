7 clever ways to fit an office into a small home

Living in a small house or apartment often means compromising desirable amenities, which those in larger dwellings might enjoy. One of these commonly eliminated domestic spaces is the home office. Workspaces are frequently excluded to make room for other essentials, meaning you lose valuable area to conduct your affairs outside of the 9-5 office space. These days household offices are crucial to the success of many individuals, providing a comfortable area to get a little extra work completed before a busy day ahead.
Today on homify we’re going to take a look at how you can include a tiny office into your compact home, without losing out on style or a sense of spaciousness. Carve out your workspace with our 7 clever tips below, and begin your renovation with confidence!
In every home, no matter the size, there is always an awkward or useless corner. Locate this area in your dwelling, and transform it into a usable and helpful home office.
Additionally, to further usability and practicality, choose a wall shelf that doubles as storage, to enhance your abode's functionality.
Within this small apartment, we see how the designers have incorporated what looks like a rather large desk space. This is perfect for the home's occupants, as the table can be utilised for a number of different tasks, including dining!
Furthermore, the in-built nature of the desk means it saves space, and ensures the room is comfortably planned.
Do you have an nook or a space in your home that feels too small or awkward to use for anything? The fact is, even the smallest area can work as a workspace, and this example shows us how!
Next up, we check out a very cosy area that feels both welcoming and inviting. Surprisingly located under the staircase of the dwelling, this use of space is efficient, and perfect for those who lack an area for a home office.
To get the job done right, you may need to seek professional assistance.
As we've seen so far, there are plenty of awkward areas within a home that suit a workspace perfectly. This next example is no exception. Cut out of the wall, this indent features gorgeously colourful wallpaper, and a built-in desk.
A small home office doesn't need to lack style, as this next workspace shows us. Set within a wall indent, this timber-clad abode is compact, but still manages to create a wonderfully warm and welcoming ambience.
Perfectly situated at the base of the loft sleeping space, this work area makes the most of the view beyond, highlighting the natural light through the use of bold black and white furniture.
Finally, just when you thought a workspace couldn't fit in your abode, we check out this cupboard area that boasts a compact yet practical desk and chair. Ideal if you want to hide your home office in a tiny studio apartment, this solution is sure to keep things nice, tidy and well hidden.
