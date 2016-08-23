The complete transformation of a tiny home

A fresh coat of stylish grey paint has now transformed the old facade into a modern marvel. The modish arches look well-defined now, and the quirky wooden trimming is a unique addition. The large glass windows have been revamped, and the entrance door is a dark wood and glass affair that offers chic contrast to the grey walls. The filthy steps have been done away with, and a smart wooden patio exudes a cosy and inviting vibe to greet visitors.

With the help of minimalistic design and decor changes, smart hues and contemporary cabinetry, this once small and glum home has been turned into a spacious and cheerful sanctuary for a modern family.