Quirky accessories to bring fun to your kitchen

A kitchen is a serious place, right? It's where cooking gets done, trash carefully stored, dishwasher stacked. And while a beautiful home is something that will give you joy, and confidence, beauty doesn't have to be all about being terribly serious. Sure, it's important to take designing your home seriously, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with it! Especially in the kitchen - injecting a bit of colour and fun into this most practical of spaces will perk both you and the room up no end. If your budget is limited, or you're nervous that too much playfulness in your kitchen will just come off as kitschy or silly, a few accessories will enliven the space—an added bonus is that kids will love them, too. Combining a few fun accessories with splashes of colour—a statement wall in a bold colour, maybe, or a brightly coloured rug—will create a lively space that'll make you smile every time you enter. If you have kids, making your kitchen lively will entice them to spend time there—and might even inspire them to help out with cooking, or even—if you're very lucky—with the chores. With the kitchen being more often than not the centre of the home, why not make it bright, inviting, happy, and, well, fun?