Wild walls

Paint is always the safe choice, but sometimes you just want to make a splash with your walls—whether throughout the room, or with one wall of statement wallpaper. Wallpapers have come a very long way from the grim stuff that bedecked many a 70s living room wall, and are now available in a vast range of patterns, styles, and colours, thanks to advances in digital printing. A statement wall is a fantastic way to add colour and texture to a room without overwhelming the space; if you really love pattern and colour, it is of course possible to cover all the walls of a room with statement wallpaper, so long as furniture is carefully chosen to compliment it so that the space doesn't become overwhelming and chaotic. We've focused below on some really wild wallpapers, to show you some of the more interesting and exciting designs out there.
So you've always dreamed of having artwork covering your walls, but never got around to… well, buying the artwork? Don't worry! This wallpaper from Pastorelli will cover the gaps quite beautifully. Available in both 'cold' and 'warm' tones, this wonderful print will create a quirky feature out of any wall.
Fifty or a hundred years ago, wall tiles were a staple of every kitchen and laundry room. The Spanish manufacturer Coordonné harks back to this time with its Tiles collection for the home. Some of the designs are inspired by the old Andalusian wall tiles that once adorned the Spanish palaces of the Alhambra and the Alcázar of Seville. Others were inspired by tiles from the Modernist era (like the great artist and architect Antoni Gaudi) of the 19th & 20th century.
In this example, the turquoise tiles break up the dark blue and white motif. A special emphasis is put on the broken places; the chips and cracks and scratches. all of which give the wallpaper a fabulously realistic appearance, augmented by the wallpaper's smooth, gleaming surface, which pretty accurately recreates the real surface of tiles.
The advent of digital printing technology in the manufacture of wallpaper has allowed Swedish company Archiv Sandberg to realise a long-held dream. Without this technology, which allows for the reproduction of an enormous number of colours in extremely high detail, ,this wallpaper, titled Georg, could never have seen the light of day. The birds printed on this wallpaper are originally from the book
Svenska Foglar (Swedish birds). Many wallpaper collections have been inspired by ancient graphics, artwork, traditional styles and trends. The Sandberg archives, from which this bird pattern is drawn, are treasuries full of wonderful old books, pictures and designs that serve as a unique source of inspiration for the company.
Paired with simple, clean-lined furniture, this paper would make a fabulous statement wall.
This geometric wallpaper by The Collection is simple yet striking. Paired with a simple interior design, and perhaps a pop of colour—think bright pastels in blue or yellow—it would give to any room a refined, 1950s feel.
This wallpaper by Gill Nono is evocative of Art Nouveau ; paired here with a similar yet contrasting pattern it's particularly striking. Possibly a little overwhelming for an entire room, it would work well in a hall or living room as a point of interest and delight.
This is one for the really bold -= papering over a door isn't for the faint-hearted! Yet there's something delightful about a 'secret door' in a room, particularly when it's covered in this luscious design from Cole & Son.
The wallpaper Pienit Unikko Orange from Marimekko is one of that company's most popular designs. The simple design, coupled with vivid colour combinations from the pen of long-term Marimekko chief designer Kaija Isola are sure to improve any mood. Bring summer to any room—whether with a single wall or all over—with the joyous yellow of this pattern.