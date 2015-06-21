Wild walls

Fifty or a hundred years ago, wall tiles were a staple of every kitchen and laundry room. The Spanish manufacturer Coordonné harks back to this time with its Tiles collection for the home. Some of the designs are inspired by the old Andalusian wall tiles that once adorned the Spanish palaces of the Alhambra and the Alcázar of Seville. Others were inspired by tiles from the Modernist era (like the great artist and architect Antoni Gaudi) of the 19th & 20th century.

In this example, the turquoise tiles break up the dark blue and white motif. A special emphasis is put on the broken places; the chips and cracks and scratches. all of which give the wallpaper a fabulously realistic appearance, augmented by the wallpaper's smooth, gleaming surface, which pretty accurately recreates the real surface of tiles.