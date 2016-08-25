The sparkling makeover of a dingy home

This slim but intelligently designed corridor is perfect for this compact apartment. Creamy white and pale wooden hues rule its surfaces, while the peppy green and pristine white shelving unit takes our breath away on the left. This in-built unit offers tons of storage space behind its smooth and gleaming doors, and cheers up the home effortlessly. Another niche on the right side is perfect for displaying decorative knick-knacks in the corridor.

Sudden joyful bursts of colour, sleek and practical designs, and the tearing down of unnecessary walls for visual expansion have given this once dreary apartment a fresh lease of life. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further: The dazzling revamp of a crumbling home.