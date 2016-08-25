The sparkling makeover of a dingy home

In the extremely cosmopolitan Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan, we came across this 40-year-old apartment which had started to show every sign of ageing. Its interiors looked dated and gloomy, and the structural stability of the walls seemed to be threatened. Owing to the absence of contemporary accents or bright hues, the abode looked depressing and uninhabitable. But thanks to the restoration and renovation experts at Yokohama Renovation, modern touches were infused into the home with ample doses of bright white and stylish furnishing. Neat and chic designs, practical additions and pops of vibrant colours here and there have now made this apartment a trendy and cosy place to live in. Read on to know more about this makeover…
Despite the glazing which allowed natural light to enter the space, the kitchen looked glum and forbidding even during the day. The dark floor, the old-fashioned cabinets, the shabby aluminium siding near the chimney, and dated fixtures contributed to the overall drab appearance. A complete overhaul was urgently required for the unwelcoming kitchen.
With fresh splashes of white on the walls as well as on the floor, the revamped kitchen is a homely delight that promises gourmet pleasures. Powerful but stylish pendant lights along with the oodles of sunlight that now filters through the sleek blind helps to liven up the space dramatically. A sleek kitchen island, neat drawers and shelves, modern appliances and pots of indoors greens ensure both functionality and aesthetic appeal for the kitchen. A sleek wooden table accompanied by contemporary chairs with bright upholstery serve as the crisp dining arrangement and add colour to the white kitchen.
The traditional Japanese partition walls separating the various functional areas looked burdened with age, and were on the verge of giving way. They unnecessarily cramped the interiors and looked terribly passé. The floors looked nondescript and the ceiling seemed dwarfed.
The old partition walls were removed to open up the home’s interiors. And now, fresh white walls and a stylish wooden flooring come together to create a cosy and smart living space which looks way more spacious than before. A comfy beige sectional with colourful cushions takes centre stage and faces the sleek TV unit, while a decal depicting birds in flight adorns the far corner. The sleek shelves on the left are mounted against a dark blue wall which breaks the monotony of the room’s whiteness and adds fun to it. Modish and focused lighting brightens up the space, while light through the kitchen window reaches this room too.
With ageing white tiles which were chipping in places and a depressing steel tub for bathing, the shoddy bathroom assured anything but rejuvenation. Old-fashioned fixtures and exposed plumbing didn’t improve matters at all.
The space available in the small bathroom was efficiently utilised by the renovation experts to fit in sleek designs with style. The modish new sink now rests on a slim wooden counter which comes with another shelf underneath for additional storage. The bright white bathroom also features an extremely utilitarian mirror cabinet, a handy towel rod, and a smart strip of mosaic tiles behind the basin for an elegant touch. A more practical and chic shower space lies to the left and is separated by a glass door.
This slim but intelligently designed corridor is perfect for this compact apartment. Creamy white and pale wooden hues rule its surfaces, while the peppy green and pristine white shelving unit takes our breath away on the left. This in-built unit offers tons of storage space behind its smooth and gleaming doors, and cheers up the home effortlessly. Another niche on the right side is perfect for displaying decorative knick-knacks in the corridor.
Sudden joyful bursts of colour, sleek and practical designs, and the tearing down of unnecessary walls for visual expansion have given this once dreary apartment a fresh lease of life.