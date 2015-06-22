Balcony transformation in Hamburg

The first thing to think about when designing an outdoor space is plants. They'll bring colour and vibrancy to the space, and lift its mood. With careful planting, you can have colour all year round; just plant a mix of flowers, trees and shrubs that are in bloom at different times of the year.

The vivid pink bands on the bamboo 'sculpture' are picked up in the choice of marigolds here, and as we'll see in the next few photos, pinks and purples feature heavily in the entire colour scheme for this balcony. While not absolutely essential, choosing a colour scheme for your outdoor space, and matching plants, furniture and accessories is useful, as it will lend coherence to the space. Down the line, if you tire of a particular scheme, you could consider leaving the plants in situ and getting accessories in a contrasting colour.