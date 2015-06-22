Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Balcony transformation in Hamburg

Maia Devereux Maia Devereux
Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Today we're taking a look at a complete overhaul of a balcony in Hamburg. A large rooftop terrace, open to all sides and with a view over the rooftops of Hamburg, it was in a bit of a sorry state when the clients came to landscapers Die Balkongestalter. Although large, it was underused, with nowhere to sit an relax, and very few plants or ornaments. The clients were looking for a place to sit back and enjoy the sunshine, and also somewhere to do yoga. Beyond that, Die Balkongestalter were given a free reign; the client described the terrace as 'boring'and were open to any ideas as to how to spruce it up. Take a look at the transformation for yourself—you might pick up some ideas for your own balcony or terrace!

The before picture

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

We can see here that to start out with the terrace space was indeed 'boring', and not terribly useful—there's nowhere to sit, and no sign of a table. Greenery is minimal, apart from a bamboo plant and two other small shrubs. The wood is looking a little tired and weathered without any plants or furniture to play off. It can often happen that our outside spaces aren't given the attention they deserve—we're so focused on designing everything inside our homes to a tee that when it comes to creating a liveable, beautiful outdoor space we've maxed out our energy, our budget, or both! But letting a terrace or garden go to seed is a real shame—these spaces should be extensions of our homes, and used to the fullest extent possible.

The concept

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

The bamboo plant already present on the terrace was a starting point for the redesign, with Die Balkongestalter coming up with the idea of creating a decorative bamboo 'sculpture'  to take pride of place on the terrace. 

Bamboo sculpture

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

Here we see the 'sculpture' in situ. Vivid pink contrasts with black, and the whole thing has a pleasing assymmetry. A nice touch: the pink and black bands have been replicated on the broom. 

Planting

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

The first thing to think about when designing an outdoor space is plants. They'll bring colour and vibrancy to the space, and lift its mood. With careful planting, you can have colour all year round; just plant a mix of flowers, trees and shrubs that are in bloom at different times of the year. 

The vivid pink bands on the bamboo 'sculpture' are picked up in the choice of marigolds here, and as we'll see in the next few photos, pinks and purples feature heavily in the entire colour scheme for this balcony. While not absolutely essential, choosing a colour scheme for your outdoor space, and matching plants, furniture and accessories is useful, as it will lend coherence to the space. Down the line, if you tire of a particular scheme, you could consider leaving the plants in situ and getting accessories in a contrasting colour. 

Light and heat

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

Integrating light into planters or other garden furniture is a lovely idea. An alternative would be angled spotlights to highlight flowers or other accessories. Outdoor lighting should always be kept relatively low, to create a relaxed and romantic mood. A fire pit or brazier is one of the easiest ways to create that romantic atmosphere—and of course, having an outdoor heat source will extend your use of your outdoor space into even the chillier months. 

Taking it all in

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

An overview of the transformed terrace. Pink and purple are the dominant colours, and stand in pleasant contrast to the  grey of the walls and floor. Where previously the wood looked tired and washed out, now it looks pleasantly weathered. There's a place to sit and socialise, and a space has been set aside to lounge or do yoga. Bamboo table accessories pick up the bamboo theme, and the splashes of pink on those accessories echo the sculpture further down. It's not an overly busy space—if you're planning on redecorating your own terrace or garden, remember you don't have to have greenery covering every inch, and that a couple of well-chosen plants or shrubs will work just as well as hundreds. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Yoga and lavender

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

Another view of the fire plate, that also gives us a better look at the yoga area. Purple lavender fits in with the colour scheme, and will give off a pleasing and relaxing scent. Lavender will also attract honey bees, which are essential for pollinating your other plants. 

All finished!

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

The happy couple with their finished balcony. It didn't take an enormous amount of work to transform this space from drab to vibrant. Just four or five elements: seating, light, planting, accessories, a table, and you're set!

Wild walls

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks