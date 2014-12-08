How to decorate with the industrial style

In New York in the fifties, people began recovering old factories and warehouses to use as dwellings, creating the concept of loft living. With these lofts came a very particular style of decoration, the industrial style. Now more popular than ever, this style reclaims the beauty of what until then we considered only grey. It is a different way of conceiving of décor where the raw and useful is valued over the merely decorative. Spaces with industrial style generally have a few things in common, like spatial continuity, exposed beams and structures and high ceilings with large windows. But if you do not live in New York in the fifties or have a spacious loft, you do not have to rule out the industrial style. Today we look at the key ways to bring this look into your home décor.