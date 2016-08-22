What NOT to do when decorating your small bathroom

Small rooms often present a host of different design challenges and dilemmas. When it comes to living in a compact abode, more often than not, it is the bathroom that suffers due to its cramped or cloistered layout. Bathrooms are commonly the smallest area in one’s home, and because of this, they require creativity with regards to the décor and furniture that is implemented. At the end of the day, you want a room that is style, yet still comfortable.

The right design choices will ensure you achieve your goals, and can create extra space as if it were magic. To succeed and triumph in your bathroom design, you need to look at what you need to do, but also what stylistic details you should avoid. Today we are going to look at the latter.

Read on below to learn how to create a small bathroom that boasts style and functionality, while more importantly, learn what NOT to do when attempting your new design!