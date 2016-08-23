8 cool ways to separate space in your small home

In a bustling and space-poor city like Singapore, we're accustomed to experiencing dwellings that opt for an open-plan floor style in order to maximise the perceived space within a room. Open-plan living is especially beneficial for one-room apartments, and to create family friendly areas, but does come with other disadvantages too. Unquestionably, a lack of division within different areas of a home can create some issues. Firstly, you forego privacy and isolation, and secondly, you often compromise on a certain segregated aesthetic, which can add warmth and comfort to a home.
Today at homify, we are going to offer a few solutions to separate space within your small home. From unique pieces of furniture to sliding doors, there are plenty of options that can provide your home with privacy, without the use of walls. So, read on below, take a peek at our tips, and update your domestic space with confidence and style!
Glass walls are highly effective when designing partitions for your interior. Working as a wall normally would, these glazed dividers maintain a sense of cohesion and movement between spaces.
Additionally, many of these faux-walls are able to be moved and slid around, offering a changeable interior design
Similar to glazed partitions, sliding doors are particularly useful when used to section a kitchen area, such as the compact apartment example above. Kitchens often fill a home with odours and smells, but by closing them off, you can prevent this unwanted transfer between spaces.
Instead of a wall, why not use a bookshelf? This bookshelf doubles as an entertainment unit, and storage space, with an area to mount the television. These shelving units can be freestanding, or built-in, as shown in the example above.
Split-level living has long been used to differentiate areas within the home. In this room the architects have lowered the television and living space, providing seating for the dwelling’s occupants, as well as segregating it from the rest of the home. This makes the space feel warm and cosy, with many practical advantages.
Lighting is a surprisingly wonderful and simple way to delineate certain areas within a home. Not just a way to create mood, illuminating some spaces and not others can effectively create segregation.
In this wonderful illustration above we see how three different types of lighting have been used. Recessed strip lighting shows us the kitchen, three pendant lights define the island, and a single pendant hovers suspended over the dining table.
Curtains don’t have to be used for windows; they are also effective room separators. Ideas for studio homes, and for hiding a sleeping space, curtains are inexpensive, efficient and stylish.
Partial walls can be added without a building permit, but offer a similar sturdiness to typical built-in walls. Here we see a half wall working to hide the dressing room of the sleeping quarters. It appears unobtrusive and stylish, while also enhancing the overall practicality of the space.
Finally, we enter a room that has employed timber panels to segregate and offer privacy between the kitchen and the formal dining area. These panels are spaced to allow a specific volume of visibility, but still effectively delineate the eating area from the cooking zone.
