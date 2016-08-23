8 cool ways to separate space in your small home

In a bustling and space-poor city like Singapore, we're accustomed to experiencing dwellings that opt for an open-plan floor style in order to maximise the perceived space within a room. Open-plan living is especially beneficial for one-room apartments, and to create family friendly areas, but does come with other disadvantages too. Unquestionably, a lack of division within different areas of a home can create some issues. Firstly, you forego privacy and isolation, and secondly, you often compromise on a certain segregated aesthetic, which can add warmth and comfort to a home.

Today at homify, we are going to offer a few solutions to separate space within your small home. From unique pieces of furniture to sliding doors, there are plenty of options that can provide your home with privacy, without the use of walls. So, read on below, take a peek at our tips, and update your domestic space with confidence and style!